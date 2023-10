The Saints soccer team scored a big win in the night game against Lamar Community College on Thursday, Aug. 31. After both teams equally fought and tied at 0-0 in the first half, the Saints pulled out a victory against the Lopes and scored two goals in the second half. This brings up the Saint’s score for the inaugural season to 2-2, with two total games won for their first season with SCCC.

Gallery • 10 Photos Roselyne Garay Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.