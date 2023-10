The Lady Saints volleyball team had a home victory against Garden Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 6 going 3-2. Losing the first and third set, the Lady Saints made a comeback against the Broncbusters. The Lady Saints brought energy to their blocks as well as their kills. This brings up the score for the inaugural season to five wins and one loss, 5-1.

Gallery • 10 Photos Roselyne Garay The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.