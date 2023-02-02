Lady Saints defeat Lady Thunderbirds

The Lady Saints gained the win against Cloud County Community College last night. The final score of the game was 77-49, and now their record is 12-11 overall for the season.

The starters were Bri Linnear, Halima Salat, D’Arrah Allen, Tiana Winn and De’Shawnti Thomas. For the starters Salat had the most points by having 20 points at the end of the night. The reserves were Naomi Aragonez, Alianna Colon, Ariana Escalante, Nelly Madowald and Keanna Coburn. For the reserves Colon had the most points by having nine at the end of the night.

The Lady Saints’ next game will be against Independence Community College on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.