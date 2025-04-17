On April 4 at 7 p.m., a Creative Writers/Poetry Coffeehouse took place in the Hobble Academic Building’s One-Stop Shop at Seward County Community College. People came not only for the treats, but also for the poetry and good vibes as students and faculty – and a former Poet Laureate – expressed themselves by presenting their creative works.
Poets express themselves at SCCC Creative Writers/Poetry Coffeehouse
Joseph Haskell, Reporter • April 17, 2025
