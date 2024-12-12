Visitors walk the yellow brick road through Dorothy’s House, “The Land of Oz” with Dorothy-Gale tour guides

“We’re off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!” These are well-known lyrics to one of the most famous songs Judy Garland sang as Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz,” but they are also lyrics that many tourists may find themselves hearing on a loop while making a stop at a humble Kansas town.

“The Wizard of Oz” movie was released in 1939 based on “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the original children’s book released in 1900. Despite its age, the movie and its otherworldly, magical qualities have somehow stood the test of time, making it an American classic for many. It has even inspired spin-off properties, such as the “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” novel and musical, and even 2013’s Disney film “Oz the Great and Powerful”. But how does a 1939 movie, classic or otherwise, tie into a small town in Kansas?

Liberal, Kansas, is known for many things, such as International Pancake Day, the National Beef Packing Plant, the Mid-American Air Museum, and the Baker Arts Center. One of the most famous of them, however, would be Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz. Started in the 1980s, this tourism site celebrates everything Wizard of Oz as it displays film memorabilia and even showcases a replica of the titular Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home. Tourists may even be able to meet a Dorothy of their own as she guides a tour throughout the “Land of Oz.”

How did Dorothy’s house come about? A local man named Max Zimmerman realized a lot of people coming to Kansas wanted to see Dorothy’s house. He decided to build a replica of the house from the movie. The house was then moved to the Seward County Coronado Museum in 1981. Where it sits today, thriving and showing Dorothy’s experience to many guests.

Seeing it is believing it, here in the Land of Oz.

“The Wizard of Oz” movie is always playing at Dorothy’s House in the Coronado Museum. With the movie constantly playing, supposedly every person working there knows the movie scene for scene.

“I can tell you the entire plot probably scene by scene and I can quote one thing from each character,” former Dorothy Katie Classen said.

As one steps through the doors of the Coronado Museum, a special character will greet them at the door. This person is almost always a highschool girl dressed as Dorothy Gale from “The Wizard of Oz.” An actor with a very Judy Garland-like demeanor will greet guests at the entrance. Dorothy usually asks the guests if they want to go on the paid Dorothy tour.

In the 1939 movie, Judy Garland’s Dorothy is seen wearing a blue and white gingham dress with a fitted bodice, straps, and a pinafore (the blue apron-like garment on top of the dress). These actors mimic this outfit, and complete the Dorothy-Gale look with a pair of ruby red slippers. These actors even imitate Dorothy Gale’s personality as they guide visitors around.

If one is lucky enough to score an acting job at the Land of Oz, they are expected to become and play the part of Dorothy. Dorothy is a popular character to many fans of the books and movies alike. She symbolizes the average American during the 1920s. She can also be a relatable character that many young girls look up to.

“I often say being a Dorthy was a steady thing from being in high school,” said Classen. “It helped my self esteem cause I had to act in front of strangers. You feel really important as a Dorothy when little girls run up and want to take pictures with you.”

Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz is known mostly for the Dorothy Gale experience.

“We are Dorothy’s home and so were known for our Dorothys: The Dorothy tour guides and the Dorthy tour,” said the director of Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz, Nathan Dowell. “Just that experience of starting in Kansas with the tour of the house.” If one chooses to purchase the Dorothy tour, the actor will take them where it all started. Dorothy’s house, the original replica from 1981. The guests are able to go inside and look around at the one-for-one scale replica of the movie house.

We’re Not In Kansas Anymore

In the story from“The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy and her dog Toto take refuge in her home during a thunderstorm, when suddenly a tornado sucks the house and transports them to a faraway land. Dorothy and Toto wake up in a new and colorful yet very strange place far away from Kansas. So, after guests meet their Dorothy guide, the next stop in the Dorothy’s House tour in Liberal is where else but the “Land of Oz.”

As the tour continues on in the “Land of Oz,” the guests get the full Dorothy Gale experience. Throughout the tour, Dorothy will show them things like the munchkins, witches, monkeys, the yellow brick road and the great and powerful Oz. They experience this all while getting to hear everything from Dorothy as she guides them through this mysterious world. The tour eventually finishes up as Dorothy and the guests revisit the defeat of the Wicked Witch of the West.

At the end of the tour, the guests are brought into the memorabilia room. Various items can be found behind multiple glass cases, including the original miniature model of Dorothy’s House used in the tornado scene of the 1939 movie. Other items included in the displays are items such as board games, figurines, movie memorabilia, art work, plates, collectables and so much more.

Dorothy’s house is a staple to Liberal, bringing in many tourists from all over the world, with many people coming to visit this monument in Southwest Kansas. In fact, one of Classen’s favorite things about the job is meeting the people that come in and out of the museum.

“I met this guy named Tim and he was from New York,” Classen said. “Tim was the nicest guy I ever met there, he loved every minute of the tour and took pictures of the whole thing. He just loved it so much. It was this guy with crazy lore and I’ll never forget him. It was awesome to meet someone like that.”

Current Dorothy Emma Davidson shares a similar experience: “I love meeting people from all around the world that came to visit,” Davidson said.

The magical “Land of Oz” holds so many memories and tells so many stories. This place has been an inspiration for locals and tourists alike. Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz does so much for Liberal Kansas in big and small ways.

“It’s your own story and I get to help people enjoy that experience and bring the Land of Oz to life,” Davidson said.

Everyone at the Land of Oz plays a key role in bringing this place to life. Nothing would be possible without the staff at Dorothy’s House and the Coronado Museum over the years.

Nathan Dowell wants to leave a positive legacy as director of the Coronado Museum and Dorothy’s house. “I hope that my legacy is building upon what everyone has done before me, but doing it in a way that also rounds out what we offer. So that people can continue enjoying this place for decades to come.” said Dowell.

Dorothy’s House is open 9AM to 5PM everyday except Monday and Sunday. Sunday has special hours of 1-5pm. Visit the museum at 567 E Cedar St, Liberal, KS. Give them a call at (620) 624-7624 anytime during their office hours.

There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.

There’s no place like Liberal, Kansas.