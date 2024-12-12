The student news site of Seward County Community College

A painting of The Wizard of Oz book at the beginning of the tour. This is the first thing the guests see when entering the Land of Oz.
Visitors walk the yellow brick road through Dorothy’s House, “The Land of Oz” with Dorothy-Gale tour guides
Giant inflatable duck with sunglasses showcases the Duck Race Festival and its sponsor, Liberal Chamber of Commerce. The iconic inflatable duck has been around for 23 years.
Quacking News: Duck Race Festival makes a splash in Liberal
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Blending the barriers of in person and online
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Despite rising COVID numbers, college will not require masks — for now
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Campus goes maskless
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
SCCC cafeteria offers self-service options; first time since COVID
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Two celebrations in one doubleheader
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
Saints battle it out with the Trojans
The team breaks it out before taking to the court after a timeout.
Saints win against Lamar Lopes in Oct. 28 scrimmage
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Saints take tough loss
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the men's basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Jimmy Sorunke
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Who really runs the court?
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Saints soccer team delivers strong win over Lamar
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
First SCCC Men’s Soccer beat the odds, made it to playoffs
Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.
Saints soccer team snags victory over Lamar Lopes in second half
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Lady Saints gain two wins
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Lady Saints lose doubleheader
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Lady Saints splits games with Broncbusters
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Lady Saints scrimmage the Conquistadors
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Saints take victory
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Spring sports finally in action
Wilson once again in the air, but this time going for a spike as the ball approaches its maximum height. Wilson holds a total of 214 kills with an average of 2.40 per set.
Lady Saints Volleyball loses 0-3 in Pink Out game against Barton Cougars
The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.
Lady Saints Volleyball wins 3-2 on Sept. 6th
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Lady Saints sweep the Barton Cougars to stay undefeated in conference
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Lady Saints win against Hutchinson Community College
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt shoots and scores two points for the Lady Saints. Hunt was instrumental in the victory, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Lady Saints dominate Northeastern Junior College with a 82-64 victory
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Lady Saints Basketball defeats Independence Pirates, 74-57
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Lady Saints lose by 15 points
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Saints take close win
Crusader News recommends "Blood Sugar," "Everything, Everything," and "The Walking Dead: Compendium One" for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
Crusader News recommends books for D.E.A.R. Day
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentine's day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
A guide to making triple-layered chocolate hearts
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
Crusaders remember Valentine’s Days they can’t forget
The entire cast of “I Hate Shakespeare” poses and bows to a pretend audience at the end of a practice rehearsal.
“I Hate Shakespeare” cast rehearse before fateful Nov. 2-4 performances
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Tattoos, what to keep in mind for new people
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
An A.I with soul: “M3GAN” review
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Crusader wishes to Santa
Lauren Rodriguez Cigarroa is a freshman in college. Besides working out, she also likes skateboarding,
Lauren Rodriguez Cigarroa
When he is not working, Pete sells books and records on eBay. On special occasions he gives out books and records to people he knows.
Jason Pete
During her free time, Erika Toledo likes to read on a fall day with her Hello Kitty blanket while she drinks her little tea on the side.
Erika Toledo
Ryle Riddlesperger is a full-time student and Saints basketball player. He also enjoys playing video games such as "Fortnite" or "LEGO Fortnite" in his free time when he isn’t at practice.
Ryle Riddlespurger
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt shoots and scores two points for the Lady Saints. Hunt was instrumental in the victory, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Lady Saints dominate Northeastern Junior College with a 82-64 victory
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Saints soccer team delivers strong win over Lamar
Betty Hallman, an owner of the llamas, helps a first-grade girl pet a llama. Hallman explains to the girl why they have llamas and the importance of their fur.
First graders learn about agriculture on Farm Education Day
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970's. This year's Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Entries for Telolith available now
Visitors walk the yellow brick road through Dorothy’s House, “The Land of Oz” with Dorothy-Gale tour guides

Joseph Haskell, ReporterDecember 12, 2024
Joseph Haskell
A painting of The Wizard of Oz book at the beginning of the tour. This is the first thing the guests see when entering the Land of Oz.

“We’re off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz!” These are well-known lyrics to one of the most famous songs Judy Garland sang as Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz,” but they are also lyrics that many tourists may find themselves hearing on a loop while making a stop at a humble Kansas town.

“The Wizard of Oz” movie was released in 1939 based on “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the original children’s book released in 1900. Despite its age, the movie and its otherworldly, magical qualities have somehow stood the test of time, making it an American classic for many. It has even inspired spin-off properties, such as the “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” novel and musical, and even 2013’s Disney film “Oz the Great and Powerful”. But how does a 1939 movie, classic or otherwise, tie into a small town in Kansas?

Liberal, Kansas, is known for many things, such as International Pancake Day, the National Beef Packing Plant, the Mid-American Air Museum, and the Baker Arts Center. One of the most famous of them, however, would be Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz. Started in the 1980s, this tourism site celebrates everything Wizard of Oz as it displays film memorabilia and even showcases a replica of the titular Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home. Tourists may even be able to meet a Dorothy of their own as she guides a tour throughout the “Land of Oz.”

How did Dorothy’s house come about? A local man named Max Zimmerman realized a lot of people coming to Kansas wanted to see Dorothy’s house. He decided to build a replica of the house from the movie. The house was then moved to the Seward County Coronado Museum in 1981. Where it sits today, thriving and showing Dorothy’s experience to many guests.

Seeing it is believing it, here in the Land of Oz.

“The Wizard of Oz” movie is always playing at Dorothy’s House in the Coronado Museum. With the movie constantly playing, supposedly every person working there knows the movie scene for scene.

“I can tell you the entire plot probably scene by scene and I can quote one thing from each character,” former Dorothy Katie Classen said.

As one steps through the doors of the Coronado Museum, a special character will greet them at the door. This person is almost always a highschool girl dressed as Dorothy Gale from “The Wizard of Oz.” An actor with a very Judy Garland-like demeanor will greet guests at the entrance. Dorothy usually asks the guests if they want to go on the paid Dorothy tour.

Replication of Dorothy Gale’s famous red ruby slippers. These shoes can be found at the end of the tour. (Joseph Haskell)

In the 1939 movie, Judy Garland’s Dorothy is seen wearing a blue and white gingham dress with a fitted bodice, straps, and a pinafore (the blue apron-like garment on top of the dress). These actors mimic this outfit, and complete the Dorothy-Gale look with a pair of ruby red slippers. These actors even imitate Dorothy Gale’s personality as they guide visitors around.

If one is lucky enough to score an acting job at the Land of Oz, they are expected to become and play the part of Dorothy. Dorothy is a popular character to many fans of the books and movies alike. She symbolizes the average American during the 1920s. She can also be a relatable character that many young girls look up to.

“I often say being a Dorthy was a steady thing from being in high school,” said Classen. “It helped my self esteem cause I had to act in front of strangers. You feel really important as a Dorothy when little girls run up and want to take pictures with you.”

Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz is known mostly for the Dorothy Gale experience.

“We are Dorothy’s home and so were known for our Dorothys: The Dorothy tour guides and the Dorthy tour,” said the director of Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz, Nathan Dowell. “Just that experience of starting in Kansas with the tour of the house.” If one chooses to purchase the Dorothy tour, the actor will take them where it all started. Dorothy’s house, the original replica from 1981. The guests are able to go inside and look around at the one-for-one scale replica of the movie house.

A replica room of Dorothy’s bedroom from the movie. This room has been the exact same since 1981. (Joseph Haskell)

We’re Not In Kansas Anymore

In the story from“The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy and her dog Toto take refuge in her home during a thunderstorm, when suddenly a tornado sucks the house and transports them to a faraway land. Dorothy and Toto wake up in a new and colorful yet very strange place far away from Kansas. So, after guests meet their Dorothy guide, the next stop in the Dorothy’s House tour in Liberal is where else but the “Land of Oz.”

As the tour continues on in the “Land of Oz,” the guests get the full Dorothy Gale experience. Throughout the tour, Dorothy will show them things like the munchkins, witches, monkeys, the yellow brick road and the great and powerful Oz. They experience this all while getting to hear everything from Dorothy as she guides them through this mysterious world. The tour eventually finishes up as Dorothy and the guests revisit the defeat of the Wicked Witch of the West.

At the end of the tour, the guests are brought into the memorabilia room. Various items can be found behind multiple glass cases, including the original miniature model of Dorothy’s House used in the tornado scene of the 1939 movie. Other items included in the displays are items such as board games, figurines, movie memorabilia, art work, plates, collectables and so much more.

This miniature house has a huge impact on movie history. This scale model was used in the original tornado scene in the Wizard of Oz movie. (Joseph Haskell)

Dorothy’s house is a staple to Liberal, bringing in many tourists from all over the world, with many people coming to visit this monument in Southwest Kansas. In fact, one of Classen’s favorite things about the job is meeting the people that come in and out of the museum.

“I met this guy named Tim and he was from New York,” Classen said. “Tim was the nicest guy I ever met there, he loved every minute of the tour and took pictures of the whole thing. He just loved it so much. It was this guy with crazy lore and I’ll never forget him. It was awesome to meet someone like that.”

Current Dorothy Emma Davidson shares a similar experience: “I love meeting people from all around the world that came to visit,” Davidson said.

The magical “Land of Oz” holds so many memories and tells so many stories. This place has been an inspiration for locals and tourists alike. Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz does so much for Liberal Kansas in big and small ways.

“It’s your own story and I get to help people enjoy that experience and bring the Land of Oz to life,” Davidson said.

Everyone at the Land of Oz plays a key role in bringing this place to life. Nothing would be possible without the staff at Dorothy’s House and the Coronado Museum over the years.

Nathan Dowell wants to leave a positive legacy as director of the Coronado Museum and Dorothy’s house. “I hope that my legacy is building upon what everyone has done before me, but doing it in a way that also rounds out what we offer. So that people can continue enjoying this place for decades to come.” said Dowell.

Dorothy’s House is open 9AM to 5PM everyday except Monday and Sunday. Sunday has special hours of 1-5pm. Visit the museum at 567 E Cedar St, Liberal, KS. Give them a call at (620) 624-7624 anytime during their office hours.

There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.

There’s no place like Liberal, Kansas.

