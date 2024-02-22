Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day

Today, Feb. 22, the Student Press Law Center and individual student journalism organizations such as Crusader News may be celebrating the sixth anniversary of the Student Press Freedom Day. The day is meant to bring awareness to anyone about the challenges and positives of student journalism, as well as the civil rights and responsibilities granted to student journalists. Student journalism at any level can provide opportunities for students to seek truth, justice and intrigue as they express themselves and create stories of all kinds for their audiences. Student journalism can also lead to moments where students need to make tough choices and expose uncomfortable truths as they tell their stories and provide needed information to the public. Journalists in general needs to report the truth whether it is inspirational or heartbreaking, after all, and many times throughout history journalists – student or otherwise – have had to stand firm and fight back against voices trying to manipulate or censor the truth coming to light.

We here at Crusader News reflected on Student Press Freedom Day, and asked ourselves: As student journalists, what does press freedom mean for us? Here are some of our individual answers: