Homecoming brings activities, prizes

Get ready for homecoming by participating in the activities that Seward County Community College are putting on. The activities have already started with students wearing their Saints gear to get a mini Saints megaphone. Tomorrow will be the annual Gotcha which is a nerf gun war between the students. The rest of the activities will be in the student union. The homecoming game will be Feb. 11, and the Lady Saints will play first at 2 p.m. The homecoming ceremony will begin at halftime of the men’s game.

Orange Simple Basketball Competition Flyer by Brianna Rich