On Sept. 1 at the Liberal Redskins Field, the Seward County Community College men’s soccer team secured a decisive win against Lamar Community College. The final score of the match was 4-0, marking a significant first win for the Saints. For more information about the men’s soccer team visit the SCCC Saints webpage.
Saints soccer team delivers strong win over Lamar
Nubia Rodriguez and Joe Haskell • September 5, 2024
