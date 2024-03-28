First graders learn about agriculture on Farm Education Day
Farm Bureau members and Southwestern Heights High School hosted Farm Education Day at Seward County Community College for the local first graders on March 19. Farm Education Day allowed students to have a hands-on agriculture experience at SCCC. The day helped students understand where their food comes from and the importance of farming in people’s daily lives. The first graders saw how crops are grown, animals are raised and how farm machinery works.
