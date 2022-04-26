Arts major, Bri Linnear is a freshman from Denver, Colorado. During her time here at Seward County Community College, she has been on the women’s basketball team.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why?

I wish I could teleport, and I would probably use it to teleport between my home and here.

What is your favorite movie, specifically your favorite movie scene from it?

I really like the movie “Love In Basketball,” and my favorite scene from it would definitely be where the couple is playing one-on-one basketball to see if they will stay together or not.

What are some misconceptions or reservations people have about you when they first meet you? From people in general or your team?

Everybody tends to think that I am mean or super serious but personally, I think I can be overly nice. On the other hand, my teammates say that I am bold, goofy but quiet at the same time.

If you could meet any celebrity dead or alive, who would it be and why?

I would love to meet Kobe Bryant, especially just to get some basketball tips.

What are three things you cannot live without?

I cannot live without my little sister, my car, even though it’s a total mom car [a Nissan Rogue] and hot wings. I love any type of chicken wing.

If you could see any famous musician in concert, who would you see and what song would you love them to perform?

Toosii, especially because he was in Colorado, and I missed seeing him in concert. The songs I would love to see him perform is “What it Cost” because Toosii spoke facts or probably “Heart Cold.”

Where do you see yourself in the future either academically or athletically?

I really want to eventually transfer from Liberal and hopefully go to a Division I school. I would even like to go to a DI in California because it is hot, not like here where it is windy or snowing at home.