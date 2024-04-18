Review: Green Kukki and Tea

Headlines
Cast offers insight on the production of Little Shop of Horrors
Navigating FAFSA: A Brief Guide to Financial Aid Success!
Lance Krogh, Fred Leisher, and Jake Robinson describe how Kansas offers the most merit badges for their Boy Scouts in the country. “Everybody wants to come to Kansas,” says Robinson.
People talking at their tables, eating plates of diverse food at The Student Union. The food available included various rice, pasta, meats, and drinks.
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
The team breaks it out before taking to the court after a timeout.
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the mens basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Jaylin Henderson takes control of the court and finishes with a slam dunk. With no one in sight, Henderson uses this opportunity to gain the Saints two more points.
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Noah Burton is a freshman from Chichester England. Burton’s major is physical education.
Wilson once again in the air, but this time going for a spike as the ball approaches its maximum height. Wilson holds a total of 214 kills with an average of 2.40 per set.
The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Telling each other good game is the Lady Saints and the Lady Thunderbirds. The result of the game was a win for the Lady Saints with the final score being 77-49.
Arts major, Bri Linnear is a freshman from Denver, Colorado. During her time here at Seward County Community College, she has been on the women’s basketball team.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Crusader News recommends Blood Sugar, Everything, Everything, and The Walking Dead: Compendium One for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentines day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
Cast offers insight on the production of Little Shop of Horrors
Inside the Mind of a Musician
The entire cast of “I Hate Shakespeare” poses and bows to a pretend audience at the end of a practice rehearsal.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Meaning through tattoos
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Ryle Riddlesperger is a full-time student and Saints basketball player. He also enjoys playing video games such as Fortnite or LEGO Fortnite in his free time when he isn’t at practice.
During his free time, Alejandro Estrada sometimes likes to play videogames. Some of his favorites include “God of War” and “Red Dead Redemption”.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Marcos Montoya takes a break from working on his personal health from working at the gym. He says “That’s [the gym] my second home, basically. I’m there more than I am at my own house.”
Joe Haskell, a freshman at Seward County Community College, readies up for choir practice. When being interviewed for his UpClose, Haskell answered many of the questions with sarcasm and or with humor in mind.
Betty Hallman, an owner of the llamas, helps a first-grade girl pet a llama. Hallman explains to the girl why they have llamas and the importance of their fur.
International Womens Day
Lance Krogh, Fred Leisher, and Jake Robinson describe how Kansas offers the most merit badges for their Boy Scouts in the country. “Everybody wants to come to Kansas,” says Robinson.
People talking at their tables, eating plates of diverse food at The Student Union. The food available included various rice, pasta, meats, and drinks.
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentines Day?
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 5
Inside the Mind of a Musician
Saints on the Street: What is something interesting about your country that would seem unusual here?
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 4
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Valentines Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
Crusader News presents tattoo week
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970s. This years Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
May 2017
Review: Green Kukki and Tea

Crusaders visited local boba-tea shop, Green Kukki and Tea, and reflected on their experience (and bobas)
Zoe Lampe, Nubia Rodriguez, and Luis Rivera Rede April 18, 2024

About the Contributors
Zoe Lampe
Zoe Lampe, Reporter
Zoe Lampe is an 18-year-old freshman from Eaton, Colorado. She majors in mass communications. Lampe is excited to be starting college as well as being a part of the Lady Saints softball team. She loves to hang out with friends, play board games and go on random adventures. Lampe can't wait to see where life takes her.
Nubia Rodriguez
Nubia Rodriguez, Reporter
Nubia Rodriguez is an 18-year-old freshman majoring in business administration and mass communications. Rodriguez plans to transfer to Kansas University to pursue her bachelor's degree once she graduates from SCCC, hoping to become a digital content creator or dabble in digital media marketing. She is excited to continue her involvement with TRIO and HALO this year. She enjoys making cute Instagram posts and playing tennis and golf in her free time.
Luis Rivera Rede
Luis Rivera Rede, Reporter
Luis Rivera Rede is an 18-year-old freshman from Liberal, Kansas, currently majoring in liberal arts. Rivera is involved in choir and theater, and aspires to continue his passions as he finds out more about his future and what he wants to do. Rivera loves being with his friends and creating new memories whether they are on campus or anywhere they can cause some trouble. When not participating in the performing arts Rivera likes to draw, watch movies and read in his free time.

