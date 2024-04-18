Review: Green Kukki and Tea

Zoe Lampe is an 18-year-old freshman from Eaton, Colorado. She majors in mass communications. Lampe is excited to be starting college as well as being a part of the Lady Saints softball team. She loves to hang out with friends, play board games and go on random adventures. Lampe can't wait to see where life takes her.
Nubia Rodriguez is an 18-year-old freshman majoring in business administration and mass communications. Rodriguez plans to transfer to Kansas University to pursue her bachelor's degree once she graduates from SCCC, hoping to become a digital content creator or dabble in digital media marketing. She is excited to continue her involvement with TRIO and HALO this year. She enjoys making cute Instagram posts and playing tennis and golf in her free time.
Luis Rivera Rede is an 18-year-old freshman from Liberal, Kansas, currently majoring in liberal arts. Rivera is involved in choir and theater, and aspires to continue his passions as he finds out more about his future and what he wants to do. Rivera loves being with his friends and creating new memories whether they are on campus or anywhere they can cause some trouble. When not participating in the performing arts Rivera likes to draw, watch movies and read in his free time.