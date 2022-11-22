Saints on the Street: Students swap holiday snacks

With the holidays well on their way, decorations and music can be heard and seen marking the season. What tends to be on most people’s minds though is those signature foods. Crusader went out into the streets to see what part of the Thanksgiving meal is students’ favorite and least favorite and what they would replace it with instead.

Jose Rojas- nutrition and dietetics

What is your favorite food to eat at Thanksgiving?

“Um, probably mashed potatoes.”

What is your least favorite and what would you replace it with?

“We don’t really celebrate Thanksgiving, but we do have a little feast. So it would probably be food that has onions in it… I don’t know what I would replace it with though.”

Jasmen Orona- respiratory therapy

What is your favorite food to eat at Thanksgiving?

“My favorite food is the Turkey and the ham.”

What is your least favorite and what would you replace it with?

“My least favorite thing is probably the stuffing… I’d probably replace it with tamales.”

Hannah Parker- behavioral science

What is your favorite food to eat at Thanksgiving?

“Probably turkey.”

What is your least favorite and what would you replace it with?

“I gotta say cranberry sauce. I’m not a big fan of it… probably replace it with corn. I prefer corn a lot more.”

Kyler Brooks- business administration

What is your favorite food to eat at Thanksgiving?

“Turkey, for sure.”

What is your least favorite and what would you replace it with?

“The cranberry sauce… change it with chocolate pie.”

Chance Martin

What is your favorite food to eat at Thanksgiving?

“I would probably say if someone cooks ham, man, that’s pretty good.”

What is your least favorite and what would you replace it with?

“Maybe cranberries. Not the cranberry sauce…. Hm any kind of food? If someone fixed like tacos or something, it depends on the sauce.”