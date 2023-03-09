Lady Saints splits games with Broncbusters

The Lady Saints played a doubleheader against Garden City Community College. They won game one and lost game two. Their record is now 3-15 overall so far this season.

NaTalia Sewell pitched for the entire first game. Sewell faced a total of 30 batters while she pitched. Avery Ragsdale was up to bat three times, and she scored two runs and received one run that she batted in. Ragsdale had the most points of the game. The final score for the first game was 5-4.

Aaliyah Gutierrez pitched for the start of the game, and NaTalia Sewell pitched for the end of the game. While pitching, Gutierrez faced a total of 27 batters and Sewell faced a total of 6 batters. Marisela Landa went up to bat three times and she was the only batter to score a run and receive a run that she batted in. The final score for the second game was 1-3.

The Lady Saints’ next game is a doubleheader on Mar. 10 at Clarendon College. The first game will start at 1 p.m. and the second game will start at 3 p.m.