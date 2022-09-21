Lady Saints scrimmage the Conquistadors

A new season with new faces. The Lady Saints scrimmaged against Dodge City Community College. Many of the new coming freshmen got to play, and show their talent.

The coming in freshmen are not the only new faces on the team. The Lady Saints also have new coaches. Their head softball coach is Kristen Silva, and their assistant coach is Nayeli Diaz.

Their next scrimmage will be at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. Their first game will be a doubleheader against the Aggies at Murray State College on Feb. 18. The first game will begin at 11 a.m., and their second game will begin at 1 p.m.