Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season

The Saints finish their season with a home game dedicated to the sophomores. Despite battling through to the end, the Saints walk home with two wins out of four in this series. Game one ended 7-6, and game two finished at 8-6, with the Saints falling in both home games. They will resume gameplay at regionals securing the number four seed this 2023 season.

Gallery | 10 Photos Ashanti Thompson Elijah Bear, the designated player, swings through the ball to give the Saints their first homerun of the day. Bear went on to hit a second home run at his very next at-bat, finishing his season with a total of 19 home runs, 13 of those being in conference.