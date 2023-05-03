Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
The Saints finish their season with a home game dedicated to the sophomores. Despite battling through to the end, the Saints walk home with two wins out of four in this series. Game one ended 7-6, and game two finished at 8-6, with the Saints falling in both home games. They will resume gameplay at regionals securing the number four seed this 2023 season.
