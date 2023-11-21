“I Hate Shakespeare” cast rehearse before fateful Nov. 2-4 performances

Student actors and actresses at Seward County Community College performed their first public showing of the play “I Hate Shakespeare” by Steph Deferie on Thursday, Nov. 2. The cast also performed that Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. The play’s plot, which is sparked by an “unhappy person” character criticizing Shakespeare’s works and prompting some of Shakespeare’s characters to defend themselves and their work, retells some of Shakespeare’s classic works in more modernized and relatable ways while also paying respect to the original stories and characters. It features both comedic and serious elements, and SCCC’s rendition even had multiple cast members performing more than one role. Crusader News documented some of their rehearsal performances and behind-the-scenes activities before their first public showing.

Gallery • 10 Photos Roselyne Garay The entire cast of “I Hate Shakespeare” poses and bows to a pretend audience at the end of a practice rehearsal.