Inside the Mind of a Musician

Once a semester the musicians come out of their “Music Cave” and perform their semester concert to their fans and others. On Dec. 1 Seward County Community College musicians will display the 2023 Winter concert. It can be hard work to put together a concert, so Crusader News obtained the inside scoop into the minds of these hard-working musicians.

Breckin Buttry

SCCC Band student

Major: Drafting and design

What are you excited for the upcoming concert?:

I’m excited to see how Darin handles some of our members in the band and how well he directs during an actual concert …during practice he’s telling us how he doesn’t give us count-offs so he’s very different from my high school band director and we also have a lot more goobers in our class than I did in high school. So not gonna name anybody, but anyone in band knows exactly who I’m talking about.

What are you nervous about for the upcoming concert?:

Just specific songs. We have some pretty difficult songs but I think overall our band does really well with those songs and Darin is doing a wonderful job teaching us how to handle the difficulties of those songs…especially “Toboggan” because the latter half of that song is much faster and it has runs and stuff that I mean me, personally, I was never great at but we practice in plenty and I think we’ll get it all good.

Darin Workman

SCCC Band Director

What are you excited for the upcoming concert?:

I don’t know, for them [the band] to play in front of an audience. It’s always fun to do a live performance. It’s a new group, a lot of freshmen in the group and I’m kind of excited for them to have their first college concert.

What are you nervous about for the upcoming concert?:

I don’t really get nervous. We’ve practiced so much during the semester that the concert is just fun stuff. Hopefully we’ve practiced enough so the students don’t get nervous.

Marioly Lara

SCCC Choir student

Major: Biology

What are you most scared about the concert?:

The crowd. I think I am most scared about messing up my songs. That one of my classmates starts singing the incorrect notes and I follow them which I think would pull everyone else off.

What are you most excited about the concert?:

Already having to be done with the concert. This is because this means we get to start new songs for the spring and be done with the Christmas songs.