SCCC Homecoming brings week of festivities, community engagement

Gallery • 13 Photos Valeria Mejia Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.

Seward County Community College transformed its campus for its 2025 Homecoming Week. The week was packed with engaging events to bring students, faculty and the community together. With activities ranging from a hypnotist to a talent show, the college aimed to create a memorable experience for its students.

Wade Lyon, director of Student Life and Leadership, led the event planning alongside the Homecoming committee. His goal, Lyon says, was to enhance student engagement earlier in the week and improve communication about scheduling and ensuring maximum participation.

“The plan idea was to just make it more of an event, and so we just did a better job this year about communicating a little earlier and trying to make it a bigger fun event,” Lyon said. “We tried to play a little more advanced and had something going on throughout the week every day, like bringing outside performers, we tried to create a more exciting atmosphere for everyone.”

The week started off on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a hypnotist show at the Clifford & Irene Pepper Showcase Theatre. Thomas Bresadola, a master hypnotist, delivered an educational speech describing the process and science behind hypnotism. Bresadola proceeded to hypnotise students who volunteered.

Kellyn Phan, a SCCC radiology major who volunteered, said “I volunteer because I just wanted to see if I could actually get hypnotized.”

“It was funny because I felt like I got to sleep, and a guy with a guitar actually fell asleep,” Phan said.

The Wednesday, Feb. 26, highlight featured a guest speaker, SCCC alumna Sheyvette Dinkens, who gave an inspirational talk to students.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, students showed their skills in the “Make You Mark” Talent Show, which included a diverse lineup of performers such as singers, gymnasts, musicians and a juggler.

The event was judged by outside professionals and presented cash prizes to the top three finalists.

“The most challenging event is the talent show: Trying to have everything that students need, for example a piano, and music.” Lyon said.

On Friday, Feb. 28, an Athletics Hall of Fame discussion featured notable alumni, followed by a spirited “Slay the Dragons” pep rally in the Green House Gymnasium meant to hype people up for the basketball game between the SCCC Saints and the Hutchinson Community College Dragons on Saturday, March 1. The evening concluded with an alumni social, bringing together past and present Saints.

Saturday, March 1, marked the peak of homecoming celebrations, beginning with a free cookout in the SCCC Main Campus Quad. The community was invited to enjoy the food and socialize. Games took place such as a mechanical bull, bouncy house, and an inflatable.

To continue the SCCC spirit, a SCCC Saints baseball game at Brend Gould Field took place against Otero College.

At the same time, the Lady Saints basketball team played against the Hutchinson Blue Dragons at Green House Gymnasium, losing 50-58. Meanwhile the Saints basketball team also faced the Blue Dragons, losing 54-57. The Homecoming Court was crowned at halftime of the men’s basketball game, recognizing the king and queen chosen by the students’ votes.

This year’s Homecoming King, Samuel Antwi, and Queen, Rosalyne Garay, were announced to the cheers of the crowd. Even though Antwi wasn’t present at the ceremony, people celebrated his victory. Their crowning marked the week filled with student and community participation.

Several candidates shared their excitement about the event.

“Being nominated was such an honor,” said Ricardo Jimenez, a student athlete and exercise science major. “I never thought I would be in something like this, and it is exciting,”

Another Homecoming candidate, Elizabeth Parker, also appreciated her candidacy.

“Being nominated means a lot to me,” Parker said. “Getting to support your team and showing how much, you like the team or the school, and that just means a lot, being able to show how much you care about the school.”

Despite the challenges organizing the event, Lyon emphasized the importance of student and community involvement. Also, as students, faculty and alumni look forward to next year’s celebrations, Lyon remains committed to making Homecoming an experience for all.

“We put a lot of effort into making this Homecoming special, and it’s always rewarding to see students enjoying themselves,” Lyon said. “I appreciate all the feedback because it helps us make each year better than the last.”

With a week filled with entertainment, tradition, and community engagement, SCCC’s Homecoming showed the spirit and pride of the Saints.