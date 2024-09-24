Lauren Rodriguez Cigarroa

What do you enjoy most about working with vehicles and auto body repair?

I enjoy witnessing the transformation of our projects. There’s something incredibly rewarding about seeing our hard work come to life and knowing that we’ve made a tangible difference in the vehicles we work on. Watching a car go from damaged to restored is satisfying and motivates me to keep pushing my skills further.

What skills or techniques have you learned are most important in auto body repair and refinishing?

One of the most important skills I’ve developed in this class is the ability to pay close attention to detail. I’ve learned that taking my time is crucial; rushing can easily lead to mistakes that compromise the quality of the work. Mastering the finer points of auto body repair and refinishing has emphasized the importance of precision and patience in achieving the best results.

As a woman, what would you say to get more women interested in the auto body program?

I understand that it can be intimidating to enter a male-dominated field like auto body repair, but I want to emphasize that gender doesn’t define your abilities or potential. Our instructor [Bree Downs] – who is a skilled professional – proves that women can excel in this area. You’ll thrive here if you’re passionate about cars and don’t mind getting your hands dirty. I encourage any woman considering this program to go for it. There’s a supportive community waiting to welcome you!

What challenges have you experienced in this program?

The main challenges I’ve faced in this program have been managing my patience and handling the physical demands of the work. Trying to tackle everything at once can be tempting when there’s a lot on my plate. However, I’ve learned that pacing myself is crucial to ensure I do a quality job. The physical aspect can be tiring, especially by the end of the week, but it’s also part of what makes this field rewarding. Overcoming these challenges has helped me grow both personally and professionally.

What would it be if you could give one piece of advice to incoming college students?

My top advice for incoming college students is to tackle your homework as soon as you receive it. It’s easy to fall behind; catching up can be tough once that happens. Staying on top of your assignments helps you manage your time better and fully learn the material.

What are your career goals, and how do you plan to achieve them?

My career goal is to work in an established auto body shop after I obtain my certification, with the long-term ambition of opening my shop one day. To achieve this, I plan to immerse myself in learning as much as possible and gaining hands-on experience in the field. Dedicating myself to continuous improvement and building a solid network will be vital to reaching my goals.

What inspired you to choose your current major?

I was inspired to pursue this major by the incredible project vehicles I’ve seen around town and on social media. It’s amazing to witness the transformations that people achieve, showcasing their creativity and the hard work that goes into each project. This passion for vehicle restoration and customization drew me into the field and motivated me to learn the skills needed to make my mark.

What’s your favorite hobby, and how did you get into it?

My favorite hobby is working out, which I got into during a weightlifting class in high school. Now, I’m part of an MMA [mixed martial arts] club that combines kickboxing and other martial arts techniques. It’s a great way to stay fit while mentally and physically challenging myself.

What projects are you planning on doing?

I’m working on a Pontiac Trans Am with two classmates. Our project involves removing some dents and sanding the car in preparation for a fresh coat of paint. It’s been a great experience collaborating with them and applying what we’ve learned in class to bring this classic car back to life.