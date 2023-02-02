Saints take close win

The Saints fought for the win last night against Cloud County Community College. The Saints won with the final score being 69-60 and now their record is 12-11 overall for the season.

The starters were Tre Stafford, Jaylin Henderson, Jaden Martin, Mario Whitley and Wilson Dubinsky. For the starters Dubinsky had the most points by having 23 points at the end of the night. The reserves were Armani Martin, Niko Smith, Kole Scott, Aguir Dawam, Blessin Kimble and Jimmy Sorunke. For the reserves Kimble had the most points by having ten at the end of the night.

The Saints’ next game will be against Independence Community College on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.