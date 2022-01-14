Noah Burton

What was the biggest culture shock moving from England to the United States?

First food. Food is definitely big culture-wise. It is more sugary than back home. Also how people act and what people say as well. Most people here are very friendly – exceptionally here in Liberal. You don’t have to start up a conversation. It is already there – back home in England, it is very difficult to get a conversation started. Everyone is very to themselves and doesn’t want to talk to people. Everything is so much different – cars as well. Our cars back home are way smaller than here and you guys drive on the opposite side of the road.

What is your favorite childhood book? Why?

Lord of the Rings series. All three of them – I can’t decide which one is my favorite because they all are pretty good. It was my favorite part of my childhood growing up. My granddad used to read books to me so that had a major factor in there.

If you could own any animal as a pet what would it be?

A Dragon. I would name the dragon Splinter because he would shatter things to pieces.

How did you get into tennis?

Actually, an old lady that lived down my road. She introduced it to my mom when I was eight and I picked it up from there. I went to my local tennis club – played tennis and here I am today.

If you could spend the day with any famous person living or dead, who would it be? Why?

I have two. The Notorious B.I.G. [rapper] – Biggie Smalls. I love his music – I make music and I would totally do a collaboration there. My second one would have to be Paul Walker [actor] from Fast and Furious. Paul Walker definitely would have to be a drag race because I love cars as well.

If you could be a part of any tour, what musical artist would it be?

Suicide Boys. One, I love their music, it is great how they express themselves. I express myself with that kind of music as well.

If you could go anywhere and do anything at this moment, where would you go? What would you do?

I would go to Switzerland and snowboard. I haven’t been there yet and I like snowboarding.

What is one goal you would like to accomplish in the next ten years?

Become a professional tennis player. I would like to play center court at Wimbledon and play a prime Boris Becker.

Who do you go to for advice? Why?

My Mom, family and friends. Mainly, my Mom, she has been in my corner since day one. I trust her with everything really.