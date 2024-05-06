Blessin Kimble

Who are you and where are you from?

I’m b-dawg, I’m from Charleston, Missouri. The southeast part of Missouri.

What are you majoring in here at Seward?

My major is business. Business is going to be hard, it’s not, like, an easy obstacle, but it’s going good so far.

Aside from basketball, what are your passions or hobbies?

I am doing a little rapping on the side and my passion, it’s just like, I just want to win. I can’t settle for less ’cause I rap and I hoop so either-or is gonna work.

As a 2nd year athlete, how do you build chemistry with teammates?

Just basically let them know what happened last year and let them know what to do and what not to do. With me being a returner some people look up to me so they’ll listen and hear me out about what I say.”

How do you prepare mentally for a big game?

To be honest, I don’t do any type of print or nothing I really just turn my music on and I just lock in from there. Usually text my momma or some.

Who do you turn to for advice or support during tough times?

Tough times, I call my mom or I talk to my grandma or something you know. I would probably talk to either-or but probably my momma. When it gets hard for me I usually talk to my mom, you know she a G, let me know what it is.

How important is leadership in basketball and how do you fulfill that role?

Leadership in basketball is very important, you always need to have a leader. You could be young, you could be the oldest guy on the team, you just always have to have leadership.

Do you have a motto or saying that helps you through challenging times?

“I’ll get through it,” or “Everything happens for a reason.” I’m not going to let that determine the rest of my life.

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

I can sing a little bit. I’ve released some music – not no singing music, but just some music. They released everywhere: YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, everywhere.

Can you talk about your favorite game or performance that happened this season?

Wednesday January 17th. I’ve had some big games in the last couple months and this school year but if I had to choose it would’ve been when Amir hit the game-winning shot.

What’s your favorite memory off-the-court related to your basketball career?

When we went to Arizona. You know, we kicked it. That was probably my favorite memory with the boys.

How would you describe the overall chemistry within your team, both on and off the court?

Our chemistry is great on and off the court, it’s great. I’ll live for the guys, for sure.

Looking ahead, what are the team’s goals, and how are you working together to achieve them?

Our goal is to go to Hutch [Hutchinson Community College], that’s been our day one goal. Go to Hutch, win Hutch.

Can you share a tip for young players looking to improve their game?

Just work, get in the gym and work. Live in the gym, work, get shots up. Work on everything, off-season work, work, work, just keep working.