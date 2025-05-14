That’s a Wrap: Crusader News Staff Final Statements

Over the years at Seward County Community College, Crusader News has adapted to what is now digital media, making the transition from a physical newspaper to now a purely online website that anyone can access. Regardless of the history, Crusader News has been and will be an outlet for students’ voices at SCCC as both a club and course for any interested. Crusader News remains present at SCCC through the staff’s coverage of relevant events, real-world topics, and student living.

As the 2024-2025 year comes to a close, Crusader News continues to look for new members and help students grow as the future voices for journalism.

Some people are familiar with the impact Crusader News has made over the years and the impact it can have for incoming students. For Dr. Lizette Avalos Morales, a former SCCC student and now a SCCC mass communications instructor, was there to see and read Crusader News back when it was the “Crusader” newspaper, and now views her students’ work through the Crusader News site.

“I think oftentimes, when it comes to student involvement, I don’t think a lot of… students recognize the value that being involved has,” Dr. Avalos said. “And I know a lot of students sometimes think like, ‘Oh, it’s not my major, and so I shouldn’t join Crusader, because I’m not a marketing major, social media major… mass comm major… So I think people sometimes have that perspective. But I wish students would realize that, sometimes in other businesses or other jobs, you’re doing that kind of work.”

Dr. Avalos continued to describe her experience:

“So, for example, in my previous role when I worked at Garden City Community College for the TRiO program, we used a lot of designing and a lot of videos to showcase our program,” Dr. Avalos said. “We also use things like digital marketing and design. Using Canva to do our flyers for events, or even designing our banquet invitations… I feel like students often don’t realize that even though it’s not your major, you can still benefit from it.”

“So, I think that more people should definitely join, because it’s a great way to get that experience, and it also helps you when you apply for jobs, even though you may be applying for something else, not media related, you can still talk about like…,” Dr. Avalos said. “I feel like a lot of workplaces are looking for people to have…diverse set of skills. Personally, I know Crusader uses Canva a lot, and I teach a Canva class once a semester for business owners. And during that class, I have people from all over…I’ve had people from Beaver, Garden, from Liberal, and from multiple positions take the class. So, I’ve had people from like the county take it as well as people that work with like that are social workers that work in that sector, people that work in healthcare. And so, I think if students can get that opportunity to use those programs and software while they’re in college, then they would be better prepared for their career.”

So, for those interested in learning more about joining the crew and making a mark through Crusader News, here are some testimonies from Crusader News staff about their experiences and thoughts!

Nubia Rodriguez

When I first joined the team, I started by enrolling in the media practicum course for credit. I enjoyed the course so much and noticed I was improving my skills as a writer, so I decided to take it one step further and start a journalism work-study with Crusader News. I gained valuable experience in writing stories and now have something to reference for my future career—experience that is resumé-worthy and tangible for a future employer to see. I already have people from the community commenting on my work and expressing their gratitude for the stories I’ve reported.

Through three semesters with Crusader News, I have become known in my community as a dedicated and driven journalist. As a Crusader veteran, I went out of my way to create meaningful connections and gather information using the interview skills I developed over time. I grew out of my shell and continuously pushed myself throughout my Crusader journey to publish content. I gave a voice to my peers and expressed myself as an editor, writer, and reporter. I recommend becoming involved in your SCCC community. I utilized the resources Crusader had, such as the cameras and subscriptions for editing, like Canva and Photoshop, which prompted me to create content for multiple organizations at Seward, such as the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO). When you have access to the resources, you have much more freedom creatively for yourself and the community. It’s there for you! Take advantage of the opportunities Crusader gives you.

My love for social media grew as I edited pictures through Adobe Photoshop. My camera work improved as I learned how to use a professional camera and even record podcasts. I was known as “the girl at every event with the camera,” said Computer Science Major, TJ King. Being known naturally came with the connections I made, as I spoke to more people and became someone others looked to for taking their photos. That in itself, expressing other people’s stories and capturing memories, made the work unforgettable.

Joseph Haskell

Crusader News is an activity I never saw myself being a part of. I heard of it through a friend doing it as a work study. After my first year of college and hearing about Crusader I left without giving any thought to it. This year however, I got thrown into it by accident. I joined Media Practicum because I decided to switch majors a day before the semester started in my second year of college. Switching majors to Mass Communications was a small but hefty change. I decided it was what I really wanted to do, major wise at least. Starting my second year at Seward County Community College (SCCC) I had no clue what I was in for.

Crusader News has been a great experience over this last year. I have enjoyed every second of it. Not only have I learned more about journalism, but I have also gained experience in becoming a better writer. This class has taught me more about the AP style of writing. Combining this new writing style with the common MLA format College English classes normally use has bettered my skill sets as a whole. This class has enhanced my writing skills and my videography skills. I overall recommend doing Crusader News either for credit or work study. To develop a better experience with Crusader News I highly recommend taking both [Digital] Photography 1 and Photography 2 alongside this class. Taking photography allows for the student to have more skills in Crusader News. Students will understand how to take better pictures when working on a story or a photo gallery. As a whole all the Mass Communication classes are fun and will help anyone taking Media Practicum out in the long run.

If a student is looking to graduate with an associate of arts degree, consider joining Crusader News. It isn’t only a class but it’s a way students can showcase their art in forms of photography and writing. Allowing students to publish their work online for everyone at the college to view. As a young photographer and writer, I enjoy it when my friends or family members comment on my work posted through the Crusader News website. This allows me to feel recognized for all the hard work I put into my Mass Communications degree.

Valeria Mejia

During my first year being on the Crusader News teams, I gained a lot more knowledge than I expected. At first, I started the course thinking that journalism wouldn’t be for me, but joining the media practicum class changed my perspective. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow in how I communicate with others.

I had the opportunity to interview people, ask the right questions, and really listen. These types of experiences helped me gain more confidence and become more open in learning from others. I also got inspired by most of the stories that I wrote. One thing I truly enjoyed was editing videos. I didn’t realize how much I would love the process of putting clips together and let my creativity be to make stories visually. It became something I looked forward to and a skill that I want to continue developing. I also enjoyed meeting new people and working with my friends. They made me feel comfortable and showed me how to publish stories on the Crusader News website. Also, I learned how to edit pictures and how to make cutlines for images.

Like I already said, I gained a deeper appreciation for different perspectives. Talking to a wide variety of people hearing their stories helped me grow more open minded and empathic. Being part of the Crusader News team made me feel more connected to campus and to my friends and peers, which made this semester of college more fun and meaningful. This class can benefit anyone, not just those who are interested in journalism. You learn how to manage deadlines, improve your writing, speak with confidence, and see different perspectives. It’s a great opportunity to build real-world skills, discover new interests, and grow both personally and academically. I’m really glad I took this class because it helped shape

But without the current instructor, Miles Rothlisberger, we (the Crusader News Staff) wouldn’t have learned all that we did. He’s been an inspiration to young journalists for the past 3 years at SCCC. Mr. Rothlisberger is definitely one of our favorite professors at SCCC. He’s relatable and sarcastic, he also helps us get our work done. The best support system we’ve ever had…did you know he plays video games and is a great. Totally not a long storyteller.

