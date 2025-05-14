That’s a Wrap: Crusader News Staff Final Statements

The student news site of Seward County Community College

Crusader News
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Measles on the rise in Liberal
Measles on the rise in Liberal
Angelica Gutierrez, business administration major, and Samantha Marillo, English major, focus on their work in the TRiO Center. The TRiO Center is a supportive space for academic success and personal growth.
TRiO program supports first-generation students
Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.
SCCC Homecoming brings week of festivities, community engagement
Ben Scantlin and Frank Hampton hold up the International Pancake Day Race banner at the finish line. This banner was just introduced to Pancake Day in 2024.
Pancake Day stirs up the Liberal community
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Blending the barriers of in person and online
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Despite rising COVID numbers, college will not require masks — for now
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Campus goes maskless
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
SCCC cafeteria offers self-service options; first time since COVID
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Two celebrations in one doubleheader
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
Saints battle it out with the Trojans
Sophomore center Lovasoa Andriatsarafara wins the tip-off, giving the Saints the ball first. The Saints ended with 33 points in the first half.
Saints basketball team loses to Butler Grizzlies
The team breaks it out before taking to the court after a timeout.
Saints win against Lamar Lopes in Oct. 28 scrimmage
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Saints take tough loss
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the men's basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Jimmy Sorunke
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Who really runs the court?
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Saints soccer team delivers strong win over Lamar
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
First SCCC Men’s Soccer beat the odds, made it to playoffs
Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.
Saints soccer team snags victory over Lamar Lopes in second half
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Lady Saints gain two wins
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Lady Saints lose doubleheader
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Lady Saints splits games with Broncbusters
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Lady Saints scrimmage the Conquistadors
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Sebastian De Las Salas
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Saints take victory
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Who really runs the court?
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Spring sports finally in action
Noah Burton is a freshman from Chichester England. Burton’s major is physical education.
Noah Burton
Wilson once again in the air, but this time going for a spike as the ball approaches its maximum height. Wilson holds a total of 214 kills with an average of 2.40 per set.
Lady Saints Volleyball loses 0-3 in Pink Out game against Barton Cougars
The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.
Lady Saints Volleyball wins 3-2 on Sept. 6th
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Lady Saints sweep the Barton Cougars to stay undefeated in conference
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Lady Saints win against Hutchinson Community College
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt shoots and scores two points for the Lady Saints. Hunt was instrumental in the victory, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Lady Saints dominate Northeastern Junior College with a 82-64 victory
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Lady Saints Basketball defeats Independence Pirates, 74-57
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Lady Saints lose by 15 points
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Saints take close win
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Sebastian De Las Salas
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Crusader News recommends "Blood Sugar," "Everything, Everything," and "The Walking Dead: Compendium One" for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
Crusader News recommends books for D.E.A.R. Day
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentine's day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
A guide to making triple-layered chocolate hearts
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
Crusaders remember Valentine’s Days they can’t forget
The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Cast offers insight on the production of “Little Shop of Horrors”
Inside the Mind of a Musician
Inside the Mind of a Musician
Meaning through tattoos
Meaning through tattoos
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Tattoos, what to keep in mind for new people
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
An A.I with soul: “M3GAN” review
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Crusader wishes to Santa
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine’s Day – Build your Dream Date
Russell Reglin, an instructor at Seward County Community College, teaches principles of sociology and abnormal physiology, helping students gain knowledge about human behavior and societal influences.
Russell Reglin
Howery may seem like a normal student at Seward County Community College, but what many don't know is that he has several hobbies, including making wholesome videos for a YouTube channel called Appreciation Quest.
Kai Howery
Mejia poses for a picture as she takes notes. Outside of her classes, she is the secretary of HALO, where she prepares presentations and meeting agendas.
Valeria Mejia Medina
Lauren Rodriguez Cigarroa is a freshman in college. Besides working out, she also likes skateboarding,
Lauren Rodriguez Cigarroa
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Kansas Street Liberal Ks, N. Kansas Ave. Historical images and records indicate this road has existed since at least 1906.
Liberal Landmarks From Above
Liberal High School student Arilyn Rich reads her poem titled “Spring” to the audience. Rich read two poems out loud for the Coffeehouse, with her other poem titled "Growing Old".
Poets express themselves at SCCC Creative Writers/Poetry Coffeehouse
Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.
SCCC Homecoming brings week of festivities, community engagement
Sophomore center Lovasoa Andriatsarafara wins the tip-off, giving the Saints the ball first. The Saints ended with 33 points in the first half.
Saints basketball team loses to Butler Grizzlies
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine’s Day – Build your Dream Date
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Students voice opinions on possible TikTok ban in U.S.
Students voice opinions on possible TikTok ban in U.S.
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentine's Day?
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentine’s Day?
New online course teaches students about intelligence agencies
New online course teaches students about intelligence agencies
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Valentine's Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Valentine’s Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
SCCC President talks pool plans
SCCC President talks pool plans
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970's. This year's Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Entries for Telolith available now
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
Telolith 2019
The student news site of Seward County Community College

Crusader News
The student news site of Seward County Community College

Crusader News

That’s a Wrap: Crusader News Staff Final Statements

Nubia Rodriguez, Joseph Haskell, and Valeria MejiaMay 14, 2025

Over the years at Seward County Community College, Crusader News has adapted to what is now digital media, making the transition from a physical newspaper to now a purely online website that anyone can access. Regardless of the history, Crusader News has been and will be an outlet for students’ voices at SCCC as both a club and course for any interested. Crusader News remains present at SCCC through the staff’s coverage of relevant events, real-world topics, and student living.

As the 2024-2025 year comes to a close, Crusader News continues to look for new members and help students grow as the future voices for journalism. 

Some people are familiar with the impact Crusader News has made over the years and the impact it can have for incoming students. For Dr. Lizette Avalos Morales, a former SCCC student and now a SCCC mass communications instructor, was there to see and read Crusader News back when it was the “Crusader” newspaper, and now views her students’ work through the Crusader News site.  

“I think oftentimes, when it comes to student involvement, I don’t think a lot of… students recognize the value that being involved has,” Dr. Avalos said. “And I know a lot of students sometimes think like, ‘Oh, it’s not my major, and so I shouldn’t join Crusader, because I’m not a marketing major, social media major… mass comm major… So I think people sometimes have that perspective. But I wish students would realize that, sometimes in other businesses or other jobs, you’re doing that kind of work.” 

Dr. Avalos continued to describe her experience: 

“So, for example, in my previous role when I worked at Garden City Community College for the TRiO program, we used a lot of designing and a lot of videos to showcase our program,” Dr. Avalos said. “We also use things like digital marketing and design. Using Canva to do our flyers for events, or even designing our banquet invitations… I feel like students often don’t realize that even though it’s not your major, you can still benefit from it.”

“So, I think that more people should definitely join, because it’s a great way to get that experience, and it also helps you when you apply for jobs, even though you may be applying for something else, not media related, you can still talk about like…,” Dr. Avalos said. “I feel like a lot of workplaces are looking for people to have…diverse set of skills. Personally, I know Crusader uses Canva a lot, and I teach a Canva class once a semester for business owners. And during that class, I have people from all over…I’ve had people from Beaver, Garden, from Liberal, and from multiple positions take the class. So, I’ve had people from like the county take it as well as people that work with like that are social workers that work in that sector, people that work in healthcare. And so, I think if students can get that opportunity to use those programs and software while they’re in college, then they would be better prepared for their career.”

So, for those interested in learning more about joining the crew and making a mark through Crusader News, here are some testimonies from Crusader News staff about their experiences and thoughts!

Nubia Rodriguez

Joseph Haskell

When I first joined the team, I started by enrolling in the media practicum course for credit. I enjoyed the course so much and noticed I was improving my skills as a writer, so I decided to take it one step further and start a journalism work-study with Crusader News. I gained valuable experience in writing stories and now have something to reference for my future career—experience that is resumé-worthy and tangible for a future employer to see. I already have people from the community commenting on my work and expressing their gratitude for the stories I’ve reported.

Through three semesters with Crusader News, I have become known in my community as a dedicated and driven journalist. As a Crusader veteran, I went out of my way to create meaningful connections and gather information using the interview skills I developed over time. I grew out of my shell and continuously pushed myself throughout my Crusader journey to publish content. I gave a voice to my peers and expressed myself as an editor, writer, and reporter. I recommend becoming involved in your SCCC community. I utilized the resources Crusader had, such as the cameras and subscriptions for editing, like Canva and Photoshop, which prompted me to create content for multiple organizations at Seward, such as the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO). When you have access to the resources, you have much more freedom creatively for yourself and the community. It’s there for you! Take advantage of the opportunities Crusader gives you. 

My love for social media grew as I edited pictures through Adobe Photoshop. My camera work improved as I learned how to use a professional camera and even record podcasts. I was known as “the girl at every event with the camera,” said Computer Science Major, TJ King. Being known naturally came with the connections I made, as I spoke to more people and became someone others looked to for taking their photos. That in itself, expressing other people’s stories and capturing memories, made the work unforgettable.

Joseph Haskell

Crusader News is an activity I never saw myself being a part of. I heard of it through a friend doing it as a work study. After my first year of college and hearing about Crusader I left without giving any thought to it. This year however, I got thrown into it by accident. I joined Media Practicum because I decided to switch majors a day before the semester started in my second year of college. Switching majors to Mass Communications was a small but hefty change. I decided it was what I really wanted to do, major wise at least. Starting my second year at Seward County Community College (SCCC) I had no clue what I was in for.

Crusader News has been a great experience over this last year. I have enjoyed every second of it. Not only have I learned more about journalism, but I have also gained experience in becoming a better writer. This class has taught me more about the AP style of writing. Combining this new writing style with the common MLA format College English classes normally use has bettered my skill sets as a whole. This class has enhanced my writing skills and my videography skills. I overall recommend doing Crusader News either for credit or work study. To develop a better experience with Crusader News I highly recommend taking both [Digital] Photography 1 and Photography 2 alongside this class. Taking photography allows for the student to have more skills in Crusader News. Students will understand how to take better pictures when working on a story or a photo gallery. As a whole all the Mass Communication classes are fun and will help anyone taking Media Practicum out in the long run. 

If a student is looking to graduate with an associate of arts degree, consider joining Crusader News. It isn’t only a class but it’s a way students can showcase their art in forms of photography and writing. Allowing students to publish their work online for everyone at the college to view. As a young photographer and writer, I enjoy it when my friends or family members comment on my work posted through the Crusader News website. This allows me to feel recognized for all the hard work I put into my Mass Communications degree. 

Valeria Mejia

During my first year being on the Crusader News teams, I gained a lot more knowledge than I expected. At first, I started the course thinking that journalism wouldn’t be for me, but joining the media practicum class changed my perspective. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow in how I communicate with others.

I had the opportunity to interview people, ask the right questions, and really listen. These types of experiences helped me gain more confidence and become more open in learning from others. I also got inspired by most of the stories that I wrote. One thing I truly enjoyed was editing videos. I didn’t realize how much I would love the process of putting clips together and let my creativity be to make stories visually. It became something I looked forward to and a skill that I want to continue developing. I also enjoyed meeting new people and working with my friends. They made me feel comfortable and showed me how to publish stories on the Crusader News website. Also, I learned how to edit pictures and how to make cutlines for images. 

Like I already said, I gained a deeper appreciation for different perspectives. Talking to a wide variety of people hearing their stories helped me grow more open minded and empathic. Being part of the Crusader News team made me feel more connected to campus and to my friends and peers, which made this semester of college more fun and meaningful. This class can benefit anyone, not just those who are interested in journalism. You learn how to manage deadlines, improve your writing, speak with confidence, and see different perspectives. It’s a great opportunity to build real-world skills, discover new interests, and grow both personally and academically. I’m really glad I took this class because it helped shape

But without the current instructor, Miles Rothlisberger, we (the Crusader News Staff) wouldn’t have learned all that we did. He’s been an inspiration to young journalists for the past 3 years at SCCC. Mr. Rothlisberger is definitely one of our favorite professors at SCCC. He’s relatable and sarcastic, he also helps us get our work done. The best support system we’ve ever had…did you know he plays video games and is a great. Totally not a long storyteller. 

Learn more about joining the crew!

Visit or contact mass communication instructor Miles Rothlisberger ([email protected]) for more information!

Enroll in the Media Practicum courses before the Fall Semester of 2025.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Kansas Street Liberal Ks, N. Kansas Ave. Historical images and records indicate this road has existed since at least 1906.
Liberal Landmarks From Above
Liberal High School student Arilyn Rich reads her poem titled “Spring” to the audience. Rich read two poems out loud for the Coffeehouse, with her other poem titled "Growing Old".
Poets express themselves at SCCC Creative Writers/Poetry Coffeehouse
The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.
SCCC Homecoming brings week of festivities, community engagement
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
More in SC Life
Angelica Gutierrez, business administration major, and Samantha Marillo, English major, focus on their work in the TRiO Center. The TRiO Center is a supportive space for academic success and personal growth.
TRiO program supports first-generation students
Ben Scantlin and Frank Hampton hold up the International Pancake Day Race banner at the finish line. This banner was just introduced to Pancake Day in 2024.
Pancake Day stirs up the Liberal community
Russell Reglin, an instructor at Seward County Community College, teaches principles of sociology and abnormal physiology, helping students gain knowledge about human behavior and societal influences.
Russell Reglin
SCCC staff Ruth Rivera and Jamie Francis share a laugh during the event. The occasion featured Mexican cuisine, including ceviche, enchiladas and tamales.
Celebrating Kansas Day: Taste of Kansas brings SCCC community together
Howery may seem like a normal student at Seward County Community College, but what many don't know is that he has several hobbies, including making wholesome videos for a YouTube channel called Appreciation Quest.
Kai Howery
Breaking Point: SCCC students survive academic burnout
Breaking Point: SCCC students survive academic burnout
More in Showcase
Measles on the rise in Liberal
Measles on the rise in Liberal
A pipe broken and hanging from the ceiling on the second floor. The cold weather froze the water in the pipe system, which ultimately burst the pipe.
Burst pipe causes flooding in dorms, student evacuation
Mejia poses for a picture as she takes notes. Outside of her classes, she is the secretary of HALO, where she prepares presentations and meeting agendas.
Valeria Mejia Medina
A painting of The Wizard of Oz book at the beginning of the tour. This is the first thing the guests see when entering the Land of Oz.
Visitors walk the yellow brick road through Dorothy's House, "The Land of Oz" with Dorothy-Gale tour guides
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt shoots and scores two points for the Lady Saints. Hunt was instrumental in the victory, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Lady Saints dominate Northeastern Junior College with a 82-64 victory
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory
About the Contributors
Nubia Rodriguez
Nubia Rodriguez, Reporter
Nubia Rodriguez is a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in business administration and mass communications. Rodriguez plans to transfer to Kansas State University to pursue her bachelor’s degree once she graduates, hoping to become a digital-content creator or dabble in digital-media marketing. She is excited to continue her involvement with TRIO and HALO this year. She enjoys making cute Instagram posts and playing tennis and golf in her free time.
Joseph Haskell
Joseph Haskell, Reporter
Joseph Haskell appears to be a regular sophomore in college (how little the outside world knows). At 19 years old, he is a multi-company social-media manager, a business owner and a social-media influencer. With all of his accomplishments, Haskell is not sure where his future is heading. All he knows is that anything can happen. As he puts it, “Plan your life 50 steps ahead or take it step by step; we all reach the future eventually.”
Valeria Mejia
Valeria Mejia, Reporter
Valeria Mejia is a 20-year-old Seward County Community College student who is originally from Mexico. She is passionate about fashion and beauty, and in her free time she enjoys dancing and painting. Mejia is an active member of the SCCC cheerleading squad and proudly serves as the secretary of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization club (HALO). She is excited to continue exploring her creativity interests while making an impact in the community.
error: Content is protected !!