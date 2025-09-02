Richard Patte

The student news site of Seward County Community College

HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Measles on the rise in Liberal
Angelica Gutierrez, business administration major, and Samantha Marillo, English major, focus on their work in the TRiO Center. The TRiO Center is a supportive space for academic success and personal growth.
TRiO program supports first-generation students
Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.
SCCC Homecoming brings week of festivities, community engagement
Ben Scantlin and Frank Hampton hold up the International Pancake Day Race banner at the finish line. This banner was just introduced to Pancake Day in 2024.
Pancake Day stirs up the Liberal community
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Blending the barriers of in person and online
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Despite rising COVID numbers, college will not require masks — for now
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Campus goes maskless
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
SCCC cafeteria offers self-service options; first time since COVID
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Baseball falls to Pratt finishing out their season
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Bleach is not just for uniforms
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
SCCCs baseball and softball teams show their halloween spirit
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Two celebrations in one doubleheader
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
Saints battle it out with the Trojans
Sophomore center Lovasoa Andriatsarafara wins the tip-off, giving the Saints the ball first. The Saints ended with 33 points in the first half.
Saints basketball team loses to Butler Grizzlies
The team breaks it out before taking to the court after a timeout.
Saints win against Lamar Lopes in Oct. 28 scrimmage
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Saints take tough loss
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the men's basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Jimmy Sorunke
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Who really runs the court?
Saints Soccer team celebrates another goal against Tabor College.
Saints Soccer beats Tabor College 3-0
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Saints soccer team delivers strong win over Lamar
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
First SCCC Men’s Soccer beat the odds, made it to playoffs
Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.
Saints soccer team snags victory over Lamar Lopes in second half
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Lady Saints gain two wins
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Lady Saints lose doubleheader
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Lady Saints splits games with Broncbusters
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Lady Saints scrimmage the Conquistadors
Richard Patte has a double citizenship, being a French-American. Besides English and French, he also speaks Spanish.
Richard Patte
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Sebastian De Las Salas
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Saints take victory
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Spring sports finally in action
Wilson once again in the air, but this time going for a spike as the ball approaches its maximum height. Wilson holds a total of 214 kills with an average of 2.40 per set.
Lady Saints Volleyball loses 0-3 in Pink Out game against Barton Cougars
The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.
Lady Saints Volleyball wins 3-2 on Sept. 6th
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Lady Saints sweep the Barton Cougars to stay undefeated in conference
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Lady Saints win against Hutchinson Community College
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt shoots and scores two points for the Lady Saints. Hunt was instrumental in the victory, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Lady Saints dominate Northeastern Junior College with a 82-64 victory
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Lady Saints Basketball defeats Independence Pirates, 74-57
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Lady Saints lose by 15 points
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Saints take close win
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Crusader News recommends "Blood Sugar," "Everything, Everything," and "The Walking Dead: Compendium One" for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
Crusader News recommends books for D.E.A.R. Day
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentine's day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
A guide to making triple-layered chocolate hearts
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
Crusaders remember Valentine’s Days they can’t forget
The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Finals Week: April Fools Edition
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Inside the Mind of a Musician
Meaning through tattoos
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Tattoos, what to keep in mind for new people
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
An A.I with soul: “M3GAN” review
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Crusader wishes to Santa
Adam Johnston is a member of the Seward County Community College choir as a tenor. Johnston would like to work with music or film in his future.
Adam Johnston
Richard Patte has a double citizenship, being a French-American. Besides English and French, he also speaks Spanish.
When she was young Ale Mejia and her family moved often and she found her passion for learning new things, books, and the love for her family.
Alejandra Mejia
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Russell Reglin, an instructor at Seward County Community College, teaches principles of sociology and abnormal physiology, helping students gain knowledge about human behavior and societal influences.
Russell Reglin
Saints Soccer team celebrates another goal against Tabor College.
HALO hosts Celebrate and Connect Fest Expo
Kansas Street Liberal Ks, N. Kansas Ave. Historical images and records indicate this road has existed since at least 1906.
Liberal Landmarks From Above
Liberal High School student Arilyn Rich reads her poem titled “Spring” to the audience. Rich read two poems out loud for the Coffeehouse, with her other poem titled "Growing Old".
Poets express themselves at SCCC Creative Writers/Poetry Coffeehouse
Homecoming 2025 candidates pose for a group photo, Orvin Dyck, Ricardo Jimenez, Fernando Moura, homecoming queen, Rosalyne Garay, Andrea Torres, Caylee Good, and Elizabeth Parker. Not present in the picture, Samuel Antwi, homecoming king due to a tennis tournament.
Saints on the Street: SCCC Valentine's Day - Build your Dream Date
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Students voice opinions on possible TikTok ban in U.S.
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentine's Day?
New online course teaches students about intelligence agencies
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Valentine's Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
SCCC President talks pool plans
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970's. This year's Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Entries for Telolith available now
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
Brest, France – Profession: Head Tennis Coach at Seward County Community College
Elena Oborocea, ReporterSeptember 2, 2025
Elena Oborocea
Richard Patte has a double citizenship, being a French-American. Besides English and French, he also speaks Spanish.
Richard Patte is the head tennis coach here at Seward County Community College since fall 2024. He is a former SCCC student-athlete who just three months after graduating found himself in the position of coaching his former teammates and attending meetings with his old instructors as their equal.

Where are you from and what is your position at Seward County Community College?

I am from France, and I am the head tennis coach here at Seward County.

 How was it to become a coach three months after you just graduated the very same college?

The hardest thing, I think, was to arrive with nothing planned at all, because I arrived here with no experience in coaching at all. You know, I just arrived in two days, with no program ready, only with what I knew as a player who had the chance to assist the last coach for the women’s team. Other than this, I had to do a lot of experiments to see what would work best for the team.

How did you feel when your former instructors became your colleagues?

I would not say it was awkward. Honestly, they made it pretty easy for me. Many of the professors that I had came to see me in my office and were very happy that I was here and they were always telling me to seek help if I need some. Some of them really had the patience because they knew I was just starting and they told me what they needed from me to make things work fluidly.

Did you think two years ago that you would be in the position of head coach? Was it ever a plan for you?

Never! Actually, it was very random. I was meant to do something else. My goal was, at one point, to create my own business. But, well, it didn’t happen like this at all. The team went in a weird situation at a weird moment during the season and some teammates and friends just called me and told me that they would’ve liked it if I could apply. I never thought, even when I told them “Yes, I’m gonna try”, that the administration here would actually rely on me and make it happen. So I think I was actually one of the first ones to be surprised.

How did you manage to keep things professional with the athletes who used to be your teammates?

It was one of the hardest things. One thing that I had to do was, it can appear very weird, but to create some distance by not going to the cafeteria with them. Even if I want, you know, to always be close for everyone in the team, I want to show all the freshmen as well that I have the same respect for the guys I used to be teammates with. I think some other stuff was, in practice, to try to be as fair as I could. If I have a punishment to give, to give it the same way to a sophomore that I used to be teammate with than to a freshman. Now, of course, I don’t think I made it perfectly, looking back I had some… some choices, some selections that I made that I think I should have made differently. Especially in your first year, you can’t make it a 100% right.

One thing that I actually did that helped me a lot with this was actually to give them some responsibilities in the program. Something like getting to lead some stuff, to make them help out if they had an idea on what could be better. All this stuff that I made also contributed, I think, for them to respect my work.

Coach Richy is explaining to part of the men’s team some improvements they can make in the future. He analized their game the entire practice and now he is sharing his observations. (Elena Oborocea)

Did you feel disrespected by your former teammates having this new role?

I felt that many of them actually handled it better than I thought. I remember, especially in my first two days, I had a lot of teammates that went to me and that they were wanting to make a point that whatever happens between us, either it was good relations or bad relations, that they wanted it to be good with me and they are gonna respect what I’m gonna tell them. Now, I had some other people with whom it was harder. But, I mean, that is just the way it’s supposed to go. Of course, in my position you would like everything to work really good and people to respect you from nowhere, but in reality it can’t work like this. You have to also gain this respect, you can’t just arrive as one of their teammates who used to be with them and just expect everyone to respect you for being you. You need to show that you deserve this respect as well.

Do you have any ideas to make the tennis program grow?

Yes, definitely! One of my first priorities, I would say, is to bring Seward tennis bigger in Liberal. For this we are gonna make some community clinics every Saturday that we are on campus. We want to show tennis to more people. I’m also thinking (for now it is only a project in my mind and I’m trying to develop) to bring some pickleball, now that we have pickleball courts at Blue Bonnet Park, to try to bring people from pickleball to tennis. Giving something to the community is really nice. Now, for the program itself, it’s more about creating a nice group of people that can take care of each other and that don’t need me to be a good group.If I wanted to happen good in matches and practice, it doesn’t count only from the court, it comes from the people I choose and that comes from the recruiting part that I’m making. I’m making a big point of choosing people that can be a good element for the team more than being a good player.

What was your favourite moment from your first season as a coach?

I think, I have two moments that I really enjoyed. My first moment I would say it was this first victory at Midwestern State University for both the guys and girls. I mean, the first one is always special, especially knowing that i arrived a week before, trying to make everything on point for the team. It was the first match we do and first victory. It was very special to me.

Apart from this, nationals, either for guys or girls, was a big experience I would say, even more for the guys, since we had some nice results. For example, Sebas [Sebastian De La Salos] had a very very hard draw and he managed to go pretty far, considering the draw he had on number 2. Sammy [Samuel Antwi] that went on National Runner-up on number one seed, beating number one seed, number three seed; and Abu [Abubakari Yakubu-Lea that beat this Tyler guy, went through a lot of emotions. Sharing that with Yens [Yens Leenstra] as well, who had a big role there, at the nationals. He accepted to help me on his own time. That was a really nice time with the guys and, whether as a coach or as a person it was something that is very hard to describe.

Do you think this year is going to be better than the last one? Why or why not?

I don’t think it would be nice to answer this question, because I don’t want to compare years between each other. For me each generations have their own legacies. Now, what I want, of course I have some ideas of things that I want to get better for next year. For example, the atmosphere between everyone in the group, I would like it to be more fluid and I’m already very confident it’s gonna be the case. That can also come from the number of people we have this year, that is a bit less, so that is gonna help too, but I really feel like my job on recruiting made it easier. But I would not like to compare it so much whether it’s about level or, I don’t know, whatever it is between people. I just feel like every year, every generation is a new history and I just prefer to call it different challenges.

What advice would you give to your future student-athlete?

First, honestly, respect everyone and make a point of making friends, of meeting people and being curious. I think yeah, if I have something to say, be curious about people here. Speaking honestly, I didn’t end up here because I was the best player. I think one of the biggest reasons I ended up being here it’s because people respected me for who I was. They knew I was a hard working guy and I think this made part of the choice. I was happy, you know, to be good with everyone I knew here. Honestly yeah, be curious with people and I would say, don’t start with bad habits, try to always have some routines, because in college life it can go very easy to sleep at 2 a.m. and wake up at 7 a.m. next morning and be tired. It’s all about accumulation, so for all my future athletes: Be curious, start as much as you can to have some good habits.

 

