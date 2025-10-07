Sometimes, as the academic year passes by, many people overlook the beauty that is blossoming around, sometimes right underneath their noses. So, us at Crusader News decided to bring attention to some of the different flowers around campus, along with interesting facts and symbolisms about them, before they leave us as winter approaches.

Gallery • 12 Photos Iveth Escandon According to Dallas Garden Buzz, Commelina flowers are know for there steadiness and trustworthiness. So the next time you see them by the main front SCCC sign, Stop by and Enjoy the tiny beauty of these flowers!