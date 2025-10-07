Sometimes, as the academic year passes by, many people overlook the beauty that is blossoming around, sometimes right underneath their noses. So, us at Crusader News decided to bring attention to some of the different flowers around campus, along with interesting facts and symbolisms about them, before they leave us as winter approaches.
Flowers Around Campus
Roses, daisies, mums and more bloom, bring beauty to SCCC
Iveth Escandon, Reporter • October 7, 2025
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Iveth Escandon, Reporter
Iveth Escandon is a sophomore at SCCC and is double majoring with a science and mass communications degree. Her future educational goals would be to study abroad and earn not just a bachelor’s degree but a master’s degree too! Besides that, she loves going to the movies, spending time with her orange tabby cat and listening to all types of new music she can find.