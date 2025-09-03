Saints Soccer beats Tabor College 3-0

Elena Oborocea is a 20-year-old Seward County Community College student-athlete who is originally from Romania. She is a sophomore, part of the Lady Saints tennis team, and studying mass communication. She is planning to transfer to a four-year university to earn her bachelor’s degree. She is passionate about reading and fashion, and she is a member of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO). Elena is excited to capture the life of our community in her articles.