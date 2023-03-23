Lady Saints lose doubleheader

The Lady Saints played a doubleheader against Hutchinson Community College. They lost both of their games against the Lady Blue Dragons. Their record is now 12-18 overall so far this season.

Corina McClure pitched for the start of the second game, and Aaliyah Gutierrez pitched for the end of the game. While pitching, McClure faced a total of 33 batters and Gutierrez faced a total of 22 batters. For batting Gutierrez went up three times and she scored a run. The final score for the second game was 28-2.

Ashanti Thompson pitched for the entire second game. Thompson faced a total of 27 batters while she pitched. Marisela Landa went up to bat three times and during the game she received four runs that she batted in resulting in her having the most runs that she batted in. The final score for the second game was 12-5.

The Lady Saints’ next game is a doubleheader on Mar. 25 at Colby Community College. The first game will start at 2 p.m. and the second game will start at 4 p.m.