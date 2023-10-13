Lady Saints Volleyball loses 0-3 in Pink Out game against Barton Cougars

Luis Rivera Rede is an 18-year-old freshman from Liberal, Kansas, currently majoring in liberal arts. Rivera is involved in choir and theater, and aspires to continue his passions as he finds out more about his future and what he wants to do. Rivera loves being with his friends and creating new memories whether they are on campus or anywhere they can cause some trouble. When not participating in the performing arts Rivera likes to draw, watch movies and read in his free time.