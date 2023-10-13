Lady Saints Volleyball loses 0-3 in Pink Out game against Barton Cougars

On the night of Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Lady Saints volleyball team played against the Barton Community College Cougars. While the Lady Saints fought against the Cougars, some SCCC players and audience members alike wore pink to raise awareness for breast cancer as well as show support for breast cancer survivors and fighters. Despite stand-out performances from the Lady Saints, however – such as the 7 kills accumulated by outside hitters Jasmyn Kistller and Keala Wilson – the Saints lost 0-3 to the Cougars. Lady Saints Volleyball will travel to Dodge City Community College and go up against their Conquistadores on Saturday, Oct. 14.