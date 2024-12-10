Lady Saints dominate Northeastern Junior College with a 82-64 victory

The Lady Saints secured a dominant 82-64 victory over the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen at the Greenhouse on Nov. 18, controlling the game from start to finish. Coming back after a loss with McCook, Seward bounced back with energy, closing the first quarter on a 17-point run to take a 24-10 lead.

In the second half, the Lady Saints maintained their momentum, extending the lead to as many as 24 points and never facing serious threats. Their strong defense and efficient offense were key to the win. Kylee Hunt led the team with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. Otherwise, Ari Gordon, Kezia Grant-Bobb and Allie Myers provided crucial support in scoring and rebounding.