Lady Saints lose by 15 points

The Lady Saints were not able to get the win against the Lady Blue Dragons last night with a score of 54-69. Their record is now 14-15 overall so far for their season.

The starters were Tiana Winn, Naomi Aragonez, Halima Salat, D’Arrah Allen and De’Shawnti Thomas. For the starters Salat had the most points by having 16 points at the end of the night. The reserves were Kylee Hunt, Alianna Colon, Ariana Escalante, Nelly Madowald and Keanna Coburn. For the reserves Hunt had the most points by having four at the end of the night.

The Lady Saints’ next game will be against the Lady Red Ravens at Coffeyville Community College on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.