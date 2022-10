On Wednesday September 28th, The Lady Saints faced off against Colby Community College. With a straight 3-0 win, the sets went 25-17, 25-21, and 25-19. This is their 7th straight win and will continue their season at Hutchinson College on October 2nd at 2pm.

Gallery | 10 Photos Ashanti Thompson Preparing for the kill Rafaela DaSilva sets to Seyun Park, a middle hitter for an attack. Seyun had over ten successful kills against Colby.