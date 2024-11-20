Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory

The Seward County Lady Saints won their game against Western Texas College, 77-46. They had a strong start, scoring many three-points, and by the end of the first quarter the score was 25-8. The Westerns tried to come back in the second quarter, but Seward stayed ahead, finishing the first half with a 44-24 lead. In the second half, Lady Saints kept their lead. The sophomore guard Kylee Hunt was the top scorer with 18 points. The sophomore forward Allie Myers almost had a triple-double, with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.