Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory

New online course teaches students about intelligence agencies
Giant inflatable duck with sunglasses showcases the Duck Race Festival and its sponsor, Liberal Chamber of Commerce. The iconic inflatable duck has been around for 23 years.
SCCC President talks pool plans
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Navigating FAFSA: A Brief Guide to Financial Aid Success!
Deedee Flax, technology instructor, is one of the main teachers at Seward County Community College to integrate blendflex into many of her classes. She said that multiple students prefer the computer classes to be blendfllex as they can watch back her recordings when confused to see how she does things on her screen.
Even though area school districts have either canceled classes for the week or reinstated masks, SCCC remains maskless. The choice is left in the hands of individuals.
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Staff personnel Paul Fisher making a salad with the newly open salad bar.
Free COVID vaccines offered on campus
Sophmore, Jarron Wilcox receives a throw from the outfield to home plate and attempts to apply the tag. The throw was not in time, and Pratt Community College secured a run toward their future victory.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
The sophomores were recognized on the field instead of walking across the stage during their doubleheader. They received their diplomas and a picture of themselves playing during their career at Seward. [Pictured left to right are Dylan Day, Reed Thomas, Jase Schneider, Mason Martinez, Gannon Hardin, Brody Boisvert, and Zach Walker]
Hitting the ball is Jaxson Gregg, a freshman from Keller, Texas. In the second game Gregg hit a double which brought Ranse Radtke and Jace Schneider home scoring two points.
The team breaks it out before taking to the court after a timeout.
Last night was not only the Saints’ last home game but it was also their sophomore night. Before their game, four sophomores were recognized for the Saints.
Mass Communications major, Jimmy Sorunke is a sophomore from Rockville, Maryland. Sorunke plays for the men's basketball team, and he has hopes that he will play in the NBA.
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
Jaylin Henderson takes control of the court and finishes with a slam dunk. With no one in sight, Henderson uses this opportunity to gain the Saints two more points.
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Saints soccer team joyfully posing after a home win.
Ryan Shields jumps past a Lope and speeds by with the ball. A midfielder on the team, Shields, comes from Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, United Kingdom.
Swinging her bat to hit the ball is catcher Avery Ragsdale, a freshman from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. In the second game Ragsdale gained two runs that she batted in resulting in her now having 42 runs that she batted in.
Fixing to collide with the ball is first baseman Samantha Gomez, a freshman from Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the first game Gomez received a run she batted in by bringing in Aaliyah Gutierrez.
Swinging to hit the ball is infielder Lana Pigeon, a sophomore from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. So far overall Pigeon has two hits and two runs.
Ashanti Thompson is a cheetah costume. Ashanti Thompson made it to third base and was ready to get home.
Fixing to catch the ball is third baseman Mari Landa. Landa was the third baseman during the whole scrimmage.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Sophomore Franco Vecchia prepares to swing a forehand to hit the ball back. Vecchia is from Puerto Rico, Argentina, and he is majoring in administration and marketing.
Locked in during the first quarter, Tatum Winters scans the court in search of the ball to prepare the stats. Working behind the bench, she hovers over the digital court on the screen ready to input if a shot is made or missed.
The baseball team is loaded with 20 freshmen. Mike Davidson, baseball coach, says despite being young and inexperienced, they will make a good showing this season.
Noah Burton is a freshman from Chichester England. Burton’s major is physical education.
Wilson once again in the air, but this time going for a spike as the ball approaches its maximum height. Wilson holds a total of 214 kills with an average of 2.40 per set.
The Lady Saints celebrate after scoring a point. Alogether, the team holds 601 kills and 1984 attacks.
7th straight win for our Lady Saints
Micell Jerez and Aubreigh Haxton celebrate after a kill for Haxton number 5 on Tuesday night. The Lady Saints went 3-0 with Barton Community College to improve to 3-0 in our conference and 10-2 overall.
Middle hitter Ana Cambraia joins her fellow Lady Saints to show with a smile and wave.
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Sophomore Alianna Colon guards and closely watches what the other team is going to do.
Last night was the last home game for the Lady Saints, and it was Sophomore Night. After their game, four Lady Saints sophomores were recognized.
Forward Mario Whitley, a sophomore from Detroit, Michigan, gets ready to go up for the jump ball. Whitley gained 13 rebounds last night making his overall rebounds 126.
Telling each other good game is the Lady Saints and the Lady Thunderbirds. The result of the game was a win for the Lady Saints with the final score being 77-49.
Sebastian De las Salas is a full time student and Saints tennis player. He also regularly attends Detours College Ministry Bible studies.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
Crusader News recommends "Blood Sugar," "Everything, Everything," and "The Walking Dead: Compendium One" for D.E.A.R. Day. These books can be found at the Seward County Community College Library.
These specific chocolates are a bit on the bigger side of Valentine's day sweets. Slicing them in half could be a good idea if you think they’re still too large.
The gift was my favorite because it has inspired my fiancé to keep getting me those types of gifts, and now I have several more. The idea of use for all of them is to use them as possible centerpieces for our wedding along with a notecard for each of them so guests can read it and learn more about us.
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Cast offers insight on the production of "Little Shop of Horrors"
Inside the Mind of a Musician
The entire cast of “I Hate Shakespeare” poses and bows to a pretend audience at the end of a practice rehearsal.
Meaning through tattoos
Tattoos are a way for people to artistically express themselves. There is a lot of decision making for a first tattoo. With that there are also things to keep in mind for first timers.
Jarron Wilcox from Billings, Montana, chose to bleach his hair and give himself a mullet. Transfer sophomore Wilcox came from Phoenix, Arizona to be one of our Saints catchers.
“M3GAN” is the first sci-fi horror movie that was released on Jan. 6 2023. “M3GAN” is the story of a lifelike doll named M3GAN, and she is programmed to learn about her owner and to do anything to keep her owner happy. However, a glitch in her system corrupts which causes her to “get rid of” anything that harms her owner, emotionally or physically.
Inspired by former Crusader member Ruby Thornton, the whole staff this year has decided to write to Santa. With this the hopes are that this will be the new tradition for Crusader.
Lauren Rodriguez Cigarroa is a freshman in college. Besides working out, she also likes skateboarding,
When he is not working, Pete sells books and records on eBay. On special occasions he gives out books and records to people he knows.
During her free time, Erika Toledo likes to read on a fall day with her Hello Kitty blanket while she drinks her little tea on the side.
Blessin Kimble
Ryle Riddlesperger is a full-time student and Saints basketball player. He also enjoys playing video games such as "Fortnite" or "LEGO Fortnite" in his free time when he isn’t at practice.
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Defender Francisco Nava Gomez and midfielder Fernando Moura Filho attempt to steal the ball from Lamar player #7. Gomez assisted the third goal with a successful pass to Haynes.
Betty Hallman, an owner of the llamas, helps a first-grade girl pet a llama. Hallman explains to the girl why they have llamas and the importance of their fur.
International Women's Day
Lance Krogh, Fred Leisher, and Jake Robinson describe how Kansas offers the most merit badges for their Boy Scouts in the country. “Everybody wants to come to Kansas,” says Robinson.
Creepy Crusaders Podcast: Episode 1
Saints on the Street: What do you rate this song from 1-10?/Recommend a Song
Students voice opinions on possible TikTok ban in U.S.
Saints on the Street: What is your ideal Valentine's Day?
A Chance To Be On A Podcast: Episode 5
New online course teaches students about intelligence agencies
Review: Green Kukki and Tea
Crusaders explain importance of press freedom on Student Press Freedom Day
Valentine's Day Recipe: Easy Mug Brownies
Crusaders provide healthy daily habits
SCCC President talks pool plans
2021 Telolith celebrates creativity
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970's. This year's Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Telolith 2020
Telolith 2019
Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory

Felipe FloresNovember 20, 2024

The Seward County Lady Saints won their game against Western Texas College, 77-46. They had a strong start, scoring many three-points, and by the end of the first quarter the score was 25-8. The Westerns tried to come back in the second quarter, but Seward stayed ahead, finishing the first half with a 44-24 lead. In the second half, Lady Saints kept their lead. The sophomore guard Kylee Hunt was the top scorer with 18 points. The sophomore forward Allie Myers almost had a triple-double, with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Lady Saints leave the court for the first timeout in the game. A strong performance at the beginning gave the Saints the lead, setting a confident pace.
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt celebrates her assist on a three-point shot made by freshman Maddy Kincaide, marking the first score of the game. Hunt was the leading scorer of the Saints against Western Texas College.
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Myers enters the court and greets her teammates before the game begins. This game marked their third match of the season, securing the third consecutive win for the Lady Saints.
Western Texas player #0 guards Myers as she attempts a three-point shot. Despite the close defense, Myers kept pressure on the opponents, aiming to drive up the score with each play.
Cheerleaders enter the court during a timeout in the third quarter of the game. By then, the Lady Saints had a strong lead with the score at 52 to 35, energizing the fans and team alike.
Myers scored two points in the first half with a layup and finished the game with a total of eight points. Her steady scoring helped maintain the team’s performance throughout the match.
The cheerleaders enter the court again during the timeout, energizing the crowd. Their cheers and moves kept everyone excited for the game.
Freshman guard Maddy Kincaide, holding the ball, leads the attack for the Lady Saints with Myers, guard Chloe Burnham, and forward Kezia Grant-Bobb by her side. Together, they kept the momentum strong for their team.
Freshman guard Avery Marchino takes a three-point shot for the Lady Saints, while sophomore Grant-Bobb readies for the rebound. The fans cheered as the ball flew toward the basket.
