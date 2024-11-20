Lady Saints dominate West Texas with 77-46 victory

The Seward County Lady Saints won their game against Western Texas College, 77-46. They had a strong start, scoring many three-points, and by the end of the first quarter the score was 25-8. The Westerns tried to come back in the second quarter, but Seward stayed ahead, finishing the first half with a 44-24 lead. In the second half, Lady Saints kept their lead. The sophomore guard Kylee Hunt was the top scorer with 18 points. The sophomore forward Allie Myers almost had a triple-double, with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.
Lady Saints leave the court for the first timeout in the game. A strong performance at the beginning gave the Saints the lead, setting a confident pace.
Sophomore guard Kylee Hunt celebrates her assist on a three-point shot made by freshman Maddy Kincaide, marking the first score of the game. Hunt was the leading scorer of the Saints against Western Texas College.
Sophomore forward Allie Myers draws a foul and scores a free throw for the Lady Saints. She maintained her aggressive play style, supporting the team’s offensive momentum.
Myers enters the court and greets her teammates before the game begins. This game marked their third match of the season, securing the third consecutive win for the Lady Saints.
Western Texas player #0 guards Myers as she attempts a three-point shot. Despite the close defense, Myers kept pressure on the opponents, aiming to drive up the score with each play.
Cheerleaders enter the court during a timeout in the third quarter of the game. By then, the Lady Saints had a strong lead with the score at 52 to 35, energizing the fans and team alike.
Myers scored two points in the first half with a layup and finished the game with a total of eight points. Her steady scoring helped maintain the team’s performance throughout the match.
The cheerleaders enter the court again during the timeout, energizing the crowd. Their cheers and moves kept everyone excited for the game.
Freshman guard Maddy Kincaide, holding the ball, leads the attack for the Lady Saints with Myers, guard Chloe Burnham, and forward Kezia Grant-Bobb by her side. Together, they kept the momentum strong for their team.
Freshman guard Avery Marchino takes a three-point shot for the Lady Saints, while sophomore Grant-Bobb readies for the rebound. The fans cheered as the ball flew toward the basket.