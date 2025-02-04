Seward County Community College celebrated Kansas Day on Jan. 29. SCCC hosted a potluck with many dishes at the Student Union. Locals, students and staff prepared their dishes for others to enjoy, showcasing the community’s diverse culinary traditions and cultural heritage that represent Kansas.
Celebrating Kansas Day: Taste of Kansas brings SCCC community together
Nubia Rodriguez, Reporter • February 4, 2025
