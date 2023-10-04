A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 4

I filmed this episode March 9, 2023. It has obviously been awhile (it was a lot to do with sickness and business), and I’m finally glad to get this submitted especially over a new school year. This podcast is still practice because I messed up some questions I wanted to ask, but it was nice to have and talk to Sara Schumacher. In this episode, Sarah filled the time with a lot about her dreams, ideas and hopes, so hopefully she can achieve those dreams some day. In this episode, if you stick around, you get to know about Sara Schumacher, and maybe she can come back on the show some day. If you do stick around and watch, I hope you enjoy, and thank you for the support. Hopefully I can improve and get more out. Thanks again!

– Chance Martin