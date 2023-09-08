Joe Haskell

What was the last movie you watched?

The “Barbie” movie, and it was good-ish. It was a very interesting movie.

Do you still read books? What is your favorite book?

Fairy-tale favorites: “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” etc. No favorite, [they’re] just all good.

What’s your go-to song?

It depends on what mood. I guess what I’m feeling right now, I don’t know If I have a favorite. We don’t listen to the radio these days even though I work at the radio, I’m sure there are good songs on there.

Do you believe in ghosts?

Nope, I don’t think so. Sometimes I do but maybe it’s a changeable question.

If you had superpowers, what would they be and how would they help someone?

That question is a hard answer because it’s a base-level superpower like infinite time, so freeze time any time but with consciousness like you can freeze yourself. There are a lot of things you have to think about [when thinking of a superpower for yourself].

What is your goal in life or at this moment?

To pass the next couple months, then find out want happens next.

Any hobby/fun things you do?

I’m in choir. I like to sing, do we all? (I don’t hang with friends a lot) but I like singing.

Who has been a great influential person in life?

My poppa and my momma (my parents).