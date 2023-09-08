Headlines
Joe Haskell

Liberal, Kansas – Major: Business
Chance Martin, ReporterSeptember 8, 2023
Joe Haskell, a freshman at Seward County Community College, readies up for choir practice. When being interviewed for his UpClose, Haskell answered many of the questions with sarcasm and or with humor in mind.

What was the last movie you watched? 

The “Barbie” movie, and it was good-ish. It was a very interesting movie. 

Do you still read books? What is your favorite book?

Fairy-tale favorites: “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” etc. No favorite, [they’re] just all good.

Haskell makes a funny face when asked to pose for a photo. Besides choir, Haskell participates in other fine-arts activities like speech-and-drama. (Chance Martin)

What’s your go-to song?

It depends on what mood. I guess what I’m feeling right now, I don’t know If I have a favorite. We don’t listen to the radio these days even though I work at the radio, I’m sure there are good songs on there. 

Do you believe in ghosts?

Nope, I don’t think so. Sometimes I do but maybe it’s a changeable question.

If you had superpowers, what would they be and how would they help someone?

That question is a hard answer because it’s a base-level superpower like infinite time, so freeze time any time but with consciousness like you can freeze yourself. There are a lot of things you have to think about [when thinking of a superpower for yourself].

What is your goal in life or at this moment?

To pass the next couple months, then find out want happens next.

Any hobby/fun things you do?

I’m in choir. I like to sing, do we all? (I don’t hang with friends a lot) but I like singing.

Who has been a great influential person in life? 

My poppa and my momma (my parents).
About the Contributor
Chance Martin, Reporter
Chance Martin is a 20-year-old sophomore majoring in music. Martin will hopefully graduate from SCCC and go on to a university that has a theater program. Martin’s hopes are to be an actor in movies and eventually make movies of his own. But for now he is focusing on his studies and podcasting.   

