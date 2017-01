Filed under UpClose

Zach Pierson

2nd Year - Mathematics Major

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“It means that the mistakes you made last year don’t have to be the mistakes you make this year. It’s a restart. I don’t make new years resolutions because usually by the time you make one, you’re already breaking it, so I just try again each day.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close