The student news site of Seward County Community College

Ice storm clean up

H100

January 18, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Come out and join in a clean- up. Due to the storm over the weekend, Liberal has been covered in branches. The City of Liberal has asked SCCC for help in cleaning up the town. There are many community members who are not able to do the job on their own, and helping out would be great. The work will mainly consist of pulling branches from the yards to the streets. All help is greatly appreciated. Celeste Donovan will be organizing a group to assist with the clean up from 1:00 to 4:00p.m on January 19. If you plan to participate, meet  in the south parking lot where transportation will be provided. Make sure to be ready to leave on time.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






  • Ice storm clean up

    Showcase

    Luis Silva

  • Ice storm clean up

    News

    Ice storm hits Liberal

  • Ice storm clean up

    Entertainment

    Musical needs singers, actors

  • Ice storm clean up

    Showcase

    Ismael Barragan

  • Ice storm clean up

    Showcase

    Edna Vera

  • Ice storm clean up

    Showcase

    Lady Saints win 110-54 against Neosho County

  • Ice storm clean up

    Showcase

    SCCC students’ share their way of celebrating the holidays

  • Ice storm clean up

    Entertainment

    ‘Twas the night before finals

  • Ice storm clean up

    Showcase

    Maritza Mesa named NJCAA All-American

  • Ice storm clean up

    SC Life

    Christmas for Kids, community’s help give back

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Ice storm clean up