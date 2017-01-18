Ice storm clean up

Come out and join in a clean- up. Due to the storm over the weekend, Liberal has been covered in branches. The City of Liberal has asked SCCC for help in cleaning up the town. There are many community members who are not able to do the job on their own, and helping out would be great. The work will mainly consist of pulling branches from the yards to the streets. All help is greatly appreciated. Celeste Donovan will be organizing a group to assist with the clean up from 1:00 to 4:00p.m on January 19. If you plan to participate, meet in the south parking lot where transportation will be provided. Make sure to be ready to leave on time.

