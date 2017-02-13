Lady Saints tennis fall short to #10 St. Pete
The Lady Saints tennis team, ranked fifth in the nation, lost their first match of the season Saturday, Feb. 10-11 in Plano, Texas. It was 5-4 against 10th ranked St. Petersburg in the Collin County Bash.
Sarah Manseri and Steffeny Burmundez teamed up together and ended up winning 8-4. Sophmores Tadi Mrewa and Madison Hoelting gained a 8-4 victory and gave the Lady Saints the lead. The match came down to the battle between Seward’s Lisa Suzuki and St. Petersburg’s Kokoro Chishaki. The match went three sets with Chishaki eventually prevailing 10-8 to clinch the win for the Titans.
The Lady Saints have a break before hitting the court again on Feb 24. They travel to Emporia for a dual match.