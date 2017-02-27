Lady Saints beat Lamar
On Saturday, The Lady Saints headed over to Lamar, CO. The Lady Saints won both games, setting their record at 15-4.
Lamar took the first lead, but the Lady Saints came out strong to take down Lamar. The ladies won the first game with a score of 11-7. The final score was 12-4 for the second game.
The Lady Saints will be at home on Monday. They will go up against Northern, Oklahoma-Enid at 2p.m. at the Lady Saints Field.