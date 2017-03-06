The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints drop four games

Outfielder+Timothy+Fitzgerald+gets+down+and+dirty+with+an+attempt+to+make+it+back+to+first+base.+Fitzgerald+has+managed+to+get+one+RBI+this+season.
Outfielder Timothy Fitzgerald gets down and dirty with an attempt to make it back to first base. Fitzgerald has managed to get one RBI this season.

Outfielder Timothy Fitzgerald gets down and dirty with an attempt to make it back to first base. Fitzgerald has managed to get one RBI this season.

Keynitra Houston

Keynitra Houston

Outfielder Timothy Fitzgerald gets down and dirty with an attempt to make it back to first base. Fitzgerald has managed to get one RBI this season.

Keynitra Houston, Photo Editor
March 6, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A home field advantage didn’t help the Saints over the weekend, March 4-5. The baseball team dropped a pair of doubleheaders against Hutchinson Community College, losing four in two days time..

On Saturday, the Dragons outhit the Saints 11-6 in the contest with Addison Kaasch and Jacob Nielsen combining for four of the Saints six hits in the game.  Jared Biddy took the loss on the mound for Seward, falling to 1-3 on the year despite striking out a career high 10 in 4 2/3 innings worked.

The Saints didn’t fare any better on Sunday. They lost 19-9 and 12-0. The highlight for the Saints on offense came in this game with four home runs hit by Montana Newell, Jared Biddy, Cody Stineman and Cody Coontz.

The Saints are swept in a Jayhawk West Conference home series for the first time in program history after the Dragons swept the first series period from Seward three years ago at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutch.  Seward falls to uncharted waters at 5-14 overall and 0-4 in Jayhawk West Conference play to begin the year while Hutchinson runs their win streak to 13 as they improve to 13-2 overall and start league play 4-0.

Seward will have a midweek tilt to try to get things rolling back in the right direction Wednesday against Frank Phillips before returning to conference play Saturday and Sunday at Stanion Field in Pratt where they will take on the Pratt Beavers in a four game set.

Keynitra Houston
Sophomore pitcher Jared Biddy pitches a fastball to the opposing batter. Biddy has had 30 strikeouts already this season.

Keynitra Houston
Infielder Jacob Nielsen slides into second and looks to see where the ball ended up.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Saints defeat the Plainsmen

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Odessa

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Saints help McSpadden reach milestone

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Saints baseball off to a good start

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Three inducted to Hall of Fame

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Saints Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Conquistadors

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    2015 Homecoming: Glaze and Silva take the crowns

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Howard off to good start on the mound

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Seward looks forward after dropping season opener

  • Saints drop four games

    Baseball

    Baseball tunes up before fall season ends

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints drop four games