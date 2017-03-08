Lady Saints make it to the Championship game

First defeating Independence Community College, and right after winning against Cloud County Community College, Seward heads straight towards the championship.

On Tuesday, the Lady Saints took on Cloud County in the second round. This game was not an easy start, and Cloud County took the lead. Seward made their way up and finished the first half at 33-29.

The Lady Saints won the second round with the score of 72-54.

For the Region VI Championship game, Seward will go up against #2 Hutchinson Community College. The Lady Saints will continue to play in Park City’s Hartman Arena. Tip off will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

