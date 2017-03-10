The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints sweep doubleheader

SCCC Athletics

SCCC Athletics

Brynn Grieshaber, Co-Editor, photographer
March 10, 2017
Filed under Softball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Seward County Lady Saints improve to 22-7 on the year, after defeating the Pratt Community College Lady Beavers in a Jayhawk West Conference doubleheader , March 8. The Saints won 11-1 and 9-3.

Lady Saints held the first score 11-1.

Seward out batted the Beavers 13-3 combined with nine RBI’s for the win. Monique Ashley won her 13th win of the season, allowing only three hits and one run while striking out nine. 9-3 was the final score of game two.

The Lady Saints will return home on Friday where they will take on the Clarendon Bulldogs in a non-conference doubleheader beginning at 2:00.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Lady Saints fend off pitcher’s dual

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Seward Splits

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Lady Saints beat Lamar

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Softball barely Scrapes by Clarendon

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    All out, all the time

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Lady Saints sweep Friends University

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Softball splits in Texas

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Alexa O’Brien – First in Seward history to throw a perfect game

  • Saints sweep doubleheader

    Softball

    Lady Saints Bounce Back from Three-Game Losing Streak

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints sweep doubleheader