Lady saints finish strong against Barton County

Freshman Maycee Koontz, makes a break for third base. Koontz has made two home runs so far this season.





Filed under Showcase, Softball

The Seward County Lady Saints went out and about and grabbed a split with the Barton Cougars Wednesday evening, getting five hits from freshman Sydney Epp in the twinbill, driving Seward to a 8-3 win in diversion one preceding the Lady Saints rebound missed the mark in amusement two 8-5 for the split.

Barton hopped in front right on time in diversion one with a first inning grand slam to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

Seward replied with a major third, scoring five circumstances, getting a two run twofold from Sydney Epp, a RBI single from Jullian Atteberry, and utilized a couple of Cougar mistakes to plate two more to give the Lady Saints a 5-1 lead.

Seward slammed out 12 hits in the win, getting a homer, a twofold, and three RBI’s from Epp while St. Pierre drove the squad with three hits. Monique Ashley enhanced to 17-2 on the year in the circle, taking care of business while dispersing nine hits and three runs and striking out eight.

Seward moves to 29-12 generally speaking and 4-2 in Jayhawk West play with the split while Barton goes to 21-6 and 6-2 allied play.

The Lady Saints profit to the field for Saturday when they have the Dodge City Conquistadors at Lady Saints Field in Liberal in a 2:00 doubleheader.

