Saints earn their 13th win

Close Sophomore Alex Moshele and freshman Gabriel Nery get ready to receive the ball against their opponents Colorado State. Moshele took a straight sets win at #2. Brynn Grieshaber

Filed under Sports, Tennis

After Wednesday’s match against the Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves, Seward finished strong adding another win to their record. The Saints record is now set at 13-2.

Seward took two wins in singles. They finished off at #2 and #3, after the Thunderwolves scored the first point.

Carlos Anez took the first point in doubles, and finished off at #1. Following at #2 was Alex Mosehle, at #3 Claudio Quinones, at #4 Renato Santos and at #5 Ben Fenit. Seward lost the #6, and finished at 7-2.

The Saints will travel to Wichita, Kan. and go up against Wichita State at 2 p.m.

