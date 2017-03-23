The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints earn their 13th win

Sophomore+Alex+Moshele+and+freshman+Gabriel+Nery+get+ready+to+receive+the+ball+against+their+opponents+Colorado+State.+Moshele+took+a+straight+sets+win+at+%232.
Sophomore Alex Moshele and freshman Gabriel Nery get ready to receive the ball against their opponents Colorado State. Moshele took a straight sets win at #2.

Sophomore Alex Moshele and freshman Gabriel Nery get ready to receive the ball against their opponents Colorado State. Moshele took a straight sets win at #2.

Brynn Grieshaber

Brynn Grieshaber

Sophomore Alex Moshele and freshman Gabriel Nery get ready to receive the ball against their opponents Colorado State. Moshele took a straight sets win at #2.

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
March 23, 2017
Filed under Sports, Tennis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After Wednesday’s match against the Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves, Seward finished strong adding another win to their record. The Saints record is now set at 13-2.

Seward took two wins in singles. They finished off at #2 and #3, after the Thunderwolves scored the first point.

Brynn Grieshaber
Sophomore Carlos Anez returns the ball to his opponent. Anez started the Saints off with a win in singles downing James Ryan 6-3, 6-4 to put Seward up 3-1.

Carlos Anez took the first point in doubles, and finished off at #1. Following at #2 was Alex Mosehle, at #3 Claudio Quinones, at #4 Renato Santos  and at #5 Ben Fenit. Seward lost the #6, and finished  at 7-2.

The Saints will travel to Wichita, Kan. and go up against Wichita State at 2 p.m.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Sports

    10th win for the Lady Saints

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Softball

    Lady saints finish strong against Barton County

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Women's Basketball

    Seward advances to the National Quarterfinals

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Softball

    Saints sweep doubleheader

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Baseball

    Saints win over Frank Phillips

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Sports

    Lady Saints fall to Hutchinson in Regional Final

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Sports

    Lady Saints make it to the Championship game

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Sports

    Lady Saints head to second round

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Sports

    Lady Saints have successful weekend

  • Saints earn their 13th win

    Sports

    Men’s tennis nets first loss

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints earn their 13th win