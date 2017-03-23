Saints earn their 13th win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After Wednesday’s match against the Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves, Seward finished strong adding another win to their record. The Saints record is now set at 13-2.
Seward took two wins in singles. They finished off at #2 and #3, after the Thunderwolves scored the first point.
Brynn Grieshaber Sophomore Carlos Anez returns the ball to his opponent. Anez started the Saints off with a win in singles downing James Ryan 6-3, 6-4 to put Seward up 3-1.
Carlos Anez took the first point in doubles, and finished off at #1. Following at #2 was Alex Mosehle, at #3 Claudio Quinones, at #4 Renato Santos and at #5 Ben Fenit. Seward lost the #6, and finished at 7-2.
The Saints will travel to Wichita, Kan. and go up against Wichita State at 2 p.m.