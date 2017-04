Tennis Filed under Sports

Saints finish third in OKC

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Friday, the Saints split matches with Jacksonville and Seminole State at the Seminole State Dual Match Classic in Oklahoma City.

The Saints beat the Cowley Tigers Sat. April 1 winning third place.

Seward extends their school record to 17-4

The Saints will travel to play again next Friday and Saturday against Midwestern State.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close