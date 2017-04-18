The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints bring home two titles

SCCC Athletic Department

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
April 18, 2017
Filed under Sports, Tennis

The men’s tennis team went up to Plano, Texas to play in the Southwest Juco Championships.

Carlos Anez won his match at 7-5, 7-6 against Giovanna Dos Santos which lead to Anez to win the top flight in the singles draw. Anez brings home the first title.

Przemek Zielinski defeated Julian Aubry-Damon at 6-3, 6-4. Claudio Quinones defeated Zach Frisbe at 6-4, 7-6. Duro Opacic, Ondrej Nice and Ngoni Makambwa were defeated in singles.

Nice and Anez defeated Seminole State in doubles, but lost against Tyler. Alex Mosehle and Gabriel Nery lost against Tyler, but defeated Seminole State.

Opacic and Zielinsk defeated both Tyler and Seminole State; they won Flight 3 Doubles Championship. Opacic and Zielinsk bring home the second title.

The Saints finish at 7-5. Seward heads for the Region VI Championships in Great Bend starting on Friday.

