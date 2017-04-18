Saints bring home two titles

Close SCCC Athletic Department SCCC Athletic Department





Filed under Sports, Tennis

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The men’s tennis team went up to Plano, Texas to play in the Southwest Juco Championships.

Carlos Anez won his match at 7-5, 7-6 against Giovanna Dos Santos which lead to Anez to win the top flight in the singles draw. Anez brings home the first title.

Przemek Zielinski defeated Julian Aubry-Damon at 6-3, 6-4. Claudio Quinones defeated Zach Frisbe at 6-4, 7-6. Duro Opacic, Ondrej Nice and Ngoni Makambwa were defeated in singles.

Nice and Anez defeated Seminole State in doubles, but lost against Tyler. Alex Mosehle and Gabriel Nery lost against Tyler, but defeated Seminole State.

Opacic and Zielinsk defeated both Tyler and Seminole State; they won Flight 3 Doubles Championship. Opacic and Zielinsk bring home the second title.

The Saints finish at 7-5. Seward heads for the Region VI Championships in Great Bend starting on Friday.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close