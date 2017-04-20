Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help





Filed under News

Seward County Community College will be having a FAFSA Frenzy on April 27. It will start at 3 p.m. and go on until 6 p.m. in room AA113 of the Hobble Hall building.

This event is for any student who will apply for financial aid. No appointment is required, you just show up.

There will be help on completing the 2017-18 FAFSA and financial aid professionals will be available.

Items that students are required to have are their FSAID and the FSAID of one parent. To make a FSAID go onto fsaid.ed.gov. The FSAID can take up to three days to be verified, so make sure you get one verified before April 27.

Students will also need to have their driver’s license and their social security card. They will need their parents social security numbers and birthdays.

2015 Federal Income Tax Returns and W2 statements for students and parents are required. Students will also need any business, stock, bond and other investment records that the student or their parents have.

Can’t make it to the event, no worries. The Student Financial Aid office offers FAFSA help every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m in room A104 of the Hobble Hall building.

For any other information contact the Financial Aid office at 620-417-1110.

