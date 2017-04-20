The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
April 20, 2017
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Seward County Community College will be having a FAFSA Frenzy on April 27. It will start at 3 p.m. and go on until 6 p.m. in room AA113 of the Hobble Hall building.

This event is for any student who will apply for financial aid. No appointment is required, you just show up.

There will be help on completing the 2017-18 FAFSA and financial aid professionals will be available.

Items that students are required to have are their FSAID and the FSAID of one parent. To make a FSAID go onto fsaid.ed.gov. The FSAID can take up to three days to be verified, so make sure you get one verified before April 27.

Students will also need to have their driver’s license and their social security card. They will need their parents social security numbers and birthdays.

2015 Federal Income Tax Returns and W2 statements for students and parents are required. Students will also need any business, stock, bond and other investment records that the student or their parents have.

Can’t make it to the event, no worries. The Student Financial Aid office offers FAFSA help every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m in room A104 of the Hobble Hall building.

For any other information contact the Financial Aid office at 620-417-1110.

Angelica Alfaro
Applying for FAFSA doesn’t have to be hard. FAFSA frenzy is available to any student who needs help. Applying takes approximately 21 minutes.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    Crusader News staff win 18 awards

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    Multimedia

    Photo Essay: Students train to be artisans

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    Phonathon raises money for student scholarships

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    Entertainment

    Sister Act debuts Thursday

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    Join Crusader Staff

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    New art degree will be available in the fall of 2017

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    DACA student gives insight on what it’s like to be a “Dreamer”

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    TRiO provides college visits

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    SCCC student fights grassfires

  • Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help

    News

    “We Are America!”

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Financial Aid office provides FAFSA help