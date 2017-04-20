The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints lose to Clarendon

SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department

David Gomez, Reporter
April 20, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Saints have been unable to get one track as they dropped their sixth game in seven days to Clarendon College at a score of 6-12.

Seward was up 2-0 in the third with RBI’s by Brian Tims and Cristian Erives, but there lead wouldn’t last. By the end of 6th inning the game was all tied up at 4 a piece.

It was a brutal 8th inning for the Saints defense as six straight bulldogs reached base and five crossed home plate. The Saints were able to bring one run home to bring the score to a total of 9-5.

11 different Saints had a hit in the contest, including a pair of hits from Jacob Nielsen and Addison Kaasch.

Nick Johnson took the loss, while pitching for 2 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs to fall to 0-1 on the year.

With the loss the Saints record falls to 16-29,

The Saints will remain at Brent Gould Field this weekend as they take on the Dodge City Conquistadors in a four game set with doubleheaders at 1:00 both Saturday and Sunday.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Cougars

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints split against Cloud County

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints fall short against Colby

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints win over Frank Phillips

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints drop four games

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints defeat the Plainsmen

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Odessa

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints help McSpadden reach milestone

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Saints baseball off to a good start

  • Saints lose to Clarendon

    Baseball

    Three inducted to Hall of Fame

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints lose to Clarendon