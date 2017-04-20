Saints lose to Clarendon

The Saints have been unable to get one track as they dropped their sixth game in seven days to Clarendon College at a score of 6-12.

Seward was up 2-0 in the third with RBI’s by Brian Tims and Cristian Erives, but there lead wouldn’t last. By the end of 6th inning the game was all tied up at 4 a piece.

It was a brutal 8th inning for the Saints defense as six straight bulldogs reached base and five crossed home plate. The Saints were able to bring one run home to bring the score to a total of 9-5.

11 different Saints had a hit in the contest, including a pair of hits from Jacob Nielsen and Addison Kaasch.

Nick Johnson took the loss, while pitching for 2 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs to fall to 0-1 on the year.

With the loss the Saints record falls to 16-29,

The Saints will remain at Brent Gould Field this weekend as they take on the Dodge City Conquistadors in a four game set with doubleheaders at 1:00 both Saturday and Sunday.

