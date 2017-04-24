The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints win the NJCAA Region VI Championship

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
April 24, 2017
The Lady Saints went to battle this past weekend in Great Bend. Seward went up against Cowley and Barton in the NJCAA Region VI Championship. Losing only one match the Lady Saints bring home eight titles and the NJCAA Region VI Championship.

Thalita Rodrigues won the title as the Region VI #1 Singles Champion.

Following Rodrigues as the #2 Singles Champion was Sarah Manseri. Manseri mentioned that the team is really happy about winning and even though the only lost one match the team did a very good job.

“We are very excited and motivated to play in Nationals since we won the [Region VI] Championship. Winning the title will be hard, but there is a possibility that the team will win,” Manseri said.

Lisa Suzuki won at #3 for singles, Steffany Bermudez at #4, Martina Borges at #5 and Fernanda Santana at #6.

Rodrigues and Suzuki lost #1 at doubles.

Manseri and Bermudez won at #2 for doubles. Madison Hoelting and Tadi Mrewa won at #3.

Up next for the Lady Saints is the NJCAA National Tournament. The tournament will take place in Tucson, Ariz. on May 7-11.

Co- Editor Brynn Grieshaber also contributed to this article.

