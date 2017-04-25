Seward takes on the Grizzlies
The Lady Saints gave it their all against undefeated National Champions the Butler Grizzlies Monday but fell short both games.
Butler won 14-2 the first game and 2-0 the second game.
Seward will go into the final conference standing at 2nd place.
Seward’s late season record comes to 39-20 overall and 14-10 for the Jayhawk West Conference.
The Lady Saints will be going into the Region VI Tournament with the #3 seed this weekend. In the first round, Seward will take on Garden City Friday in El Dorado with game times still TBA.