Seward takes on the Grizzlies

Brynn Grieshaber, Co- Editor, Photographer
April 25, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Softball

The Lady Saints gave it their all against undefeated National Champions the Butler Grizzlies Monday but fell short both games.

Butler won 14-2 the first game and 2-0 the second game.

Seward will go into the final conference standing at 2nd place.

Seward’s late season record comes to 39-20 overall and 14-10 for the Jayhawk West Conference.

The Lady Saints will be going into the Region VI Tournament with the #3 seed this weekend. In the first round, Seward will take on Garden City Friday in El Dorado with game times still TBA.

